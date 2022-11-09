Rigetti Computing Announces Update to CEO Leadership Transition

/EIN News/ -- BERKELEY, Calif., Nov. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rigetti Computing, Inc. (“Rigetti” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: RGTI), a pioneer in hybrid quantum-classical computing, announced today that the Company’s Founder, Dr. Chad Rigetti, has provided to the Company his intention to tender resignation from his positions as the Company’s President, Chief Executive Officer and Director on the Company’s Board of Directors, with an anticipated effective date of December 15, 2022.

As previously announced, the Company is conducting a search for Dr. Rigetti’s successor. In the event the Company is unable to identify and appoint a successor before Dr. Rigetti’s resignation date, it is anticipated that Rick Danis, the Company’s General Counsel and Corporate Secretary, will serve as interim President and Chief Executive Officer as of such date until a successor to Dr. Rigetti has been appointed.

“The Board thanks Dr. Rigetti and we wish him every success in his next endeavor,” said Cathy McCarthy, Chair of the Company’s board of directors. “The Board has full confidence in Mr. Danis’ ability to seamlessly step in as interim CEO if needed during this transition and in our talented technical team’s ability to continue advancing our technology in our pursuit of quantum advantage.”

About Rigetti

Rigetti is a pioneer in full-stack quantum computing. The Company has operated quantum computers over the cloud since 2017 and serves global enterprise, government, and research clients through its Rigetti Quantum Cloud Services platform. The Company’s proprietary quantum-classical infrastructure provides high performance integration with public and private clouds for high-performance practical quantum computing. Rigetti has developed the industry’s first multi-chip quantum processor for scalable quantum computing systems. The Company designs and manufactures its chips in-house at Fab-1, the industry’s first dedicated and integrated quantum device manufacturing facility. Rigetti has more than 150 patents awarded and pending. The Company was founded in 2013 by Chad Rigetti and today employs more than 190 people with offices in the United States, U.K. and Australia.

Forward-Looking Statements

