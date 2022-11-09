FMS Like Tyrosine kinase 3 Inhibitors Market to Hit USD 1395.7 Million | Market Size, Trends, Analysis and Forecast 2030

Emergen Research Logo

Rising incidence of Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML) is a key factor driving FLT3 inhibitors market revenue growth

FMS Like Tyrosine kinase 3 Inhibitors Market Size – USD 405.6 Million in 2021, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 14.6%, Market Trends – Increasing approvals of FLT3 inhibitor drugs” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, November 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global FMS-Like Tyrosine kinase 3 (FLT3) inhibitors market size was USD 405.6 Million in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 14.6% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Rising high-value investments for Research & Development (R&D) initiatives by various major pharmaceutical companies for improvement in therapy tolerability and drugs is a key factor driving market revenue growth. In addition, rising incidences of Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML) and relapse cases, growing number of potential pipeline drugs, and increasing approvals of new FLT3 inhibitor drugs by regulatory bodies are driving revenue growth of the FLT3 inhibitors market.

According to Novartis, AML accounts for approximately 25% of all adult leukemia and has lowest survival rate. FDA has now authorized three FLT3 inhibitors for use in the U.S. Midostaurin is approved for first-line treatment with chemotherapy, but gilteritinib is approved for R/R disease. Quizartinib and crenolanib are two new AML inhibitors in late-stage development for first-line and R/R treatment. Various advantages of improved targeted medicines, such as increased long-term survival rates, quality, and safety, are driving growth of the FLT3 inhibitors market. According to Cancer.net, the 5-year survival rate for individuals aged 20 years and older with AML is 27%, whereas it is 69% for individuals younger than 20. In addition, prognosis and survival of AML patients is strongly dependent on mutation profile and age. Lower survival rates are due to aging patient population's unfavorable mutation profile mixed with their inability to tolerate intense therapy.

The Global FMS Like Tyrosine kinase 3 inhibitors Market Report is a comprehensive report on the FMS Like Tyrosine kinase 3 inhibitors market, offering key insights on business strategies, current trends, and presenting qualitative and quantitative analysis of the FMS Like Tyrosine kinase 3 inhibitors market. This report offers in-depth research insights on key and significant aspects of the FMS Like Tyrosine kinase 3 inhibitors market, providing an in-depth analysis of key drivers, restraints, restraints, growth prospects, threats, and risks. The report also includes an in-depth analysis of the competitive landscape and regional scope of the FMS Like Tyrosine kinase 3 inhibitors market. Additionally, the report will be updated in line with changes in market dynamics and economic scenarios due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This report assesses the impact of the pandemic on the overall market and provides an in-depth assessment of the current and future impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the industry.

Competitive Landscape:

The latest study provides an insightful analysis of the broad competitive landscape of the global FMS Like Tyrosine kinase 3 inhibitors market, emphasizing the key market rivals and their company profiles. A wide array of strategic initiatives, such as new business deals, mergers & acquisitions, collaborations, joint ventures, technological upgradation, and recent product launches, undertaken by these companies has been discussed in the report. The report analyzes various elements of the market’s competitive scenario, such as the regulatory standards and policies implemented across the industry over recent years.

Companies profiled in the global FMS Like Tyrosine kinase 3 Inhibitors market:

Astellas Pharma Inc., Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc., Daiichi Sanyo Company, Limited, Cullinan Oncology, Inc., AROG Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Aptose Biosciences Inc., FUJIFILM Pharmaceuticals U.S.A., Inc., CSPC Pharmaceutical Group Limited, and Allarity Therapeutics, Inc

Some Key Highlights From the Report

The gilteritinib segment accounted for largest revenue share in 2021 owing to continuing clinical trials and increasing regulatory approvals. Gilteritinib, which is a kinase inhibitor, is recommended for people with acute myeloid leukemia that has relapsed or become resistant to treatment and has FLT3-TKD or FLT3-ITD mutation. This can increase patients survival rates, which is one of the main requirements for getting regulatory approval. For patients with severe, relapsing, or refractory illness, gilteritinib is a safe, mutation-targeted therapeutic option.

Type 1 FLT3 inhibitors segment accounted for largest revenue share in 2021 owing to increasing number of successful clinical trials and research studies. Type 1 inhibitors are more effective in AML cells containing either ITD or TKD mutations as they inhibit ATP binding in contrast to Type 2 FLT3 inhibitors. Moreover, Type 1 FLT3 inhibitors can be used in patients who have relapsed owing to acquired TKD mutations, which is one of the key factors driving revenue growth of the market. Type 1 inhibitors include midostaurin, crenolanib, and gilteritinib.

The North America market accounted for largest revenue share in 2021. A few factors driving market revenue growth include surging number of AML patients, rising requirement for targeted therapies as well as increasing investments by major pharmaceutical companies for R&D in the area of FLT3 inhibitors drug development. Furthermore, rising collaborations between governments and pharmaceutical companies and increasing number of approval of new innovative drugs along with a number of potential pipeline drugs are significantly contributing to growth of the FLT3 inhibitors market in North America.

The report also covers the scope of individual applications and types in each region. The report also covers details about production and consumption patterns, technological developments, revenue growth, market size, market share, key trends and demands influencing market growth in the region, and robust presence of key players in the region.

Segments Covered in this report are:

Drug Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2030)

Midostaurin

Gilteritinib

Sorafenib

Therapies Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2030)

Type 1 FLT3 inhibitors

Type 2 FLT3 inhibitors

Regional Segmentation;

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Radical Highlights of the FMS Like Tyrosine kinase 3 inhibitors Market Report:

Comprehensive overview of the FMS Like Tyrosine kinase 3 inhibitors market along with analysis of the changing dynamics of the market

Growth Assessment of various market segments throughout the forecast period

Regional and global analysis of the market players, including their market share and global position

Growth strategies adopted by key market players to combat the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the market

Impact of the technological developments and R&D advancements on the FMS Like Tyrosine kinase 3 inhibitors market

Information about profit-making strategies and developmental strategies of major companies and manufacturers

Insightful information for the new entrants willing to enter the market

Details and insights about business expansion strategies, product launches, and other collaborations

The report incorporates advanced analytical tools such as SWOT analysis, Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis

