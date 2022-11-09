Submit Release
Dates announced for The Tech Capital 2023 International Finance Forum and Awards for digital infrastructure investors

The Tech Capital International Finance Forum (IFF23) and The Tech Capital Global Awards will be taking place in London, on May 24, 2023, under the theme of “At the Heart of Power”.

The Tech Capital Logo

Under the theme of “At the Heart of Power”, the 2023 forum will continue to offer a differentiated agenda, a fresh school of speakers, and delegates diversity.

For 2023, we have found the perfect home for this one-of-a-kind Forum, and we are beyond static with the opportunities and elements we can and will be adding to the experience for our attendees.”
— João Marques Lima, founder and editor of The Tech Capital
LONDON, UK, November 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Tech Capital, a digital media, reports and events platform providing valuable daily content and data covering investment and players in the global digital infrastructure sector, is pleased to announce that the second edition of the International Finance Forum (IFF23) and The Tech Capital Global Awards will be taking place in London, on May 24, 2023, under the theme of “At the Heart of Power”.

Following an extremely successful launch in June 2022, the Forum will continue to offer a differentiated agenda, a fresh school of speakers, delegates diversity as well as Chatham House Rule private and exclusive experiences to its niche audience of digital infrastructure business executives, investors, financers, bankers, senior legal advisers, real estate professionals, strategists, and trendspotters.

In keeping with the uniqueness of the event, this will be an invitation-only/pre-approved gathering and places will be limited.

Also taking place on the same day, The Tech Capital is equally pleased to announce the second edition of The Tech Capital Global Awards.

In 2023, we are introducing four new categories, bringing the number of accolades up to 12 to recognise the many talented individuals, teams and companies operating in the digital infrastructure finance, investment, legal and development spheres.

The nominations period will open on January 2, 2023, and run through to March 31. The awards will be judged by an illustrious and independent global panel of judges with a diversified set of skills and industry backgrounds.

More information regarding IFF23 and The Tech Capital Awards will be released in the coming weeks and months, including agenda, orators, judges, sponsors and partners.

“Diminishing market access barriers for a range of investment vehicles, coupled with huge capital commitments into new infrastructure assets and ongoing digital demand, has positioned this sector as a top-tier market for most global and local investors. Through the International Finance Forum, The Tech Capital offers companies of different backgrounds and ‘at the heart of power’ an opportunity to debate, inspire and connect, all in a curated and private setting, unique to IFF,” said João Marques Lima, founder and editor of The Tech Capital.

“For 2023, we have found the perfect home for this one-of-a-kind Forum, and we are beyond static with the opportunities and elements we can and will be adding to the experience for our attendees. I would also like to thank our IFF23 sponsors and partners, as well as our market advisors for their continuous support. The countdown is on, and the next 197 days will see a lot of surprises being announced.”

The Tech Capital launched in June 2021 and has rapidly become the home for digital infrastructure information and analysis on business leadership and investment with readers from over 200 countries and regions.

About The Tech Capital

The Tech Capital, part of the Mondego Media Group Ltd., is a digital media, reports and events platform providing valuable content and data covering investment and players in the global digital infrastructure sector. The Tech Capital operates from London with international correspondents and associates and provides unique native digital experiences for its readers and customers. Advertising on our website provides an important and direct channel of communication for anyone across the hyperscale, colocation and telecoms and towers industries who has a transactional interest, brand awareness mandate, or wishes to influence content and debate and reach a financially savvy and highly tech competent audience. http://www.thetechcapital.com/

João Marques Lima
The Tech Capital
+44 20 7603 2189
joao.lima@thetechcapital.com
