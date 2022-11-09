Catalyst Market Size, Share, Growth, Regional Trends, Business Opportunities, Competition and Forecast to 2030

Emergen Research Logo

Rising demand for petroleum refined products, petrochemicals, and chemical synthesis is a key factor driving catalyst market revenue growth

Market Size – USD 39.0 Billion in 2021, Growth – at a CAGR of 4.3%, Trends – Increasing demand for catalyst technological developments enabling conversion of bio-derived feedstock” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, November 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global catalyst market size was USD 39.0 Billion in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 4.3% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Increasing demand from the automobile industry due to shifting energy demands for alternative fuels including biodiesel, rising demand for petroleum refined products, petrochemicals, and chemical synthesis, as well as increasing demand for catalysts enabling conversion of bio-derived feedstock into industrially relevant chemicals, thus helping in maintaining bioeconomy are major factors driving market revenue growth.

All petrochemical plants and refineries are built around catalytic processes. With ongoing technological advancements in catalyst manufacture, optimization, and enhanced operational efficiency, the global market for catalysts is rising. This pattern is particularly evident in the refining industry, where usage of catalytic procedures is continuously expanding. As the need for polyolefins, polyesters, and polyurethanes rises, so will demand for catalysts for synthesis of petrochemicals and polymers. Clariant offers customized solutions for major petrochemical building blocks such as ethylene, propylene, butadiene, and styrene. These catalysts provide excellent performance needed to prevail in this fiercely competitive sector. In the area of on-purpose olefin production, Houdry propane dehydrogenation and Methanol-To-Propylene (MTP) catalysts are in the forefront.

In the past ten years, there has been a lot of funding and interest in research into catalytic conversion of feedstock derived from biomass into renewable fuels and chemicals. Several recently created catalytic technologies have either been commercialized or are presently undergoing testing in fully operational pilot plants. Solid catalysts are crucial to the success of chemocatalytic processes for production of high-value-added products such as biofuels, commodity chemicals, and innovative bio-based materials including bioplastics. The transformation of biomass feedstock into high-value chemicals and fuels can be catalyzed by a variety of solid catalysts such as metal oxides, supported metal catalysts, micro-and mesoporous materials, and sulfonated polymers.

The latest report, titled 'Global Catalyst Market,' comprises a profound analysis of the fundamental parameters contributing to the global Catalyst market scenario.

Some Key Highlights From the Report

The homogenous catalysts systems segment accounted for a significant revenue share in 2021. Homogeneous catalysts are preferable to heterogeneous catalysts because they can carry out the reaction at softer conditions, have higher activity and selectivity, are simpler to spectroscopically monitor, and have controlled and tunable reaction sites. Homogeneous catalysis is used in synthesis of simple and complex molecules such as medicinal compounds, natural products, and agrochemicals.

The zeolites segment accounted for largest revenue share in 2021. Zeolites, also known as molecular sieves, are an aluminosilicate family of minerals made up of molecularly sized micropores that are uniformly dispersed. They are frequently utilized as very effective adsorbents, ion exchangers, and catalysts in petrochemical industries and in everyday life. Zeolites are used in a growing number of sustainable processes in addition to these more conventional ones.

The Europe market accounted for a significant revenue share in 2021. This is attributed to an increased focus on platinum based catalytic converters and growing demand for platinum catalysts for helping in maintaining bioeconomy, which are also contributing significantly to demand for catalyst, hence driving revenue growth of the market in this region. According to a recent study, almost 40% of the platinum used in EU catalytic converters is not retrieved for recycling and is thus lost forever. According to experts, a more circular economy for platinum is necessary to lessen imports of this important raw material into the EU and lessen its adverse environmental effects.

Competitive Landscape:

The latest study provides an insightful analysis of the broad competitive landscape of the global Catalyst market, emphasizing the key market rivals and their company profiles.

Companies profiled in the global Catalyst market:

Dow Chemical Company, BASF SE, Evonik Industries AG, Clariant AG, DuPont, Exxonmobil Corporation, Johnson Matthey, Albemarle Corporation, Cue Energy Resources Ltd, and Apache Corporation.

Key Points Covered in This Section:

Regional contribution

Estimated revenue generation

Vital data and information about the consumption rate in all the leading regional segments

An expected rise in market share

Forecast growth in the overall consumption rate

Market Dynamics:

The report offers insightful information about the market dynamics of the Catalyst market. It offers SWOT analysis, PESTEL analysis, and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to present a better understanding of the Catalyst market, competitive landscape, factors affecting it, and to predict the growth of the industry. It also offers the impact of various market factors along with the effects of the regulatory framework on the growth of the Catalyst market.

Segments Covered in this report are:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Heterogeneous Catalysts

Homogeneous Catalysts

Type of Raw Material Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Metals

Chemical Compounds

Zeolites

Organometallic Materials

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Petroleum Refining

Chemical Synthesis

Polymer Catalysis & Petrochemicals

Environmental

Others

Regional Analysis Covers:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Key Questions Addressed in the Report:

Who are the leading players in the Catalyst industry?

Which region is expected to dominate the market in the coming years?

What are the key applications of Catalyst?

Which segment is expected to garner traction during the coming years?

What are the key strategies adopted by leading players in the market?

