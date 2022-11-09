Digital Health Market Research Report Including SWOT Analysis, Global Industry Outlook and Key Players Analysis By 2030

Emergen Research Logo

Increasing health expenditure by governments of various countries & rapid adoption of digitalization in health services are driving global market revenue growth

Market Size – USD 175.20 Billion in 2021, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 27.2%, Market Trends – Increase in various government initiatives to facilitate adoption of digital health solutions” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, November 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest analysis by Emergen Research, The global digital health market size was USD 175.20 Billion in 2021 and register a revenue CAGR of 27.2% over the forecast period. Increasing health expenditure by government of various countries and rapid adoption of digitalization in health services are key factors driving global digital health market revenue growth. Governments of various countries have increased their public health expenditure post COVID. Developing countries, such as India, have increased their healthcare expenditure by 2.1% of their GDP. Similarly, in the UK current healthcare expenditure grew by 7.1% in 2021. In addition, central and state budgets have increased their priority in healthcare, which impacts citizens against financial hardships due to Out-Of-pocket expenditures made for healthcare. Increased public health spending lowers patients overall Out-OOP, facilitating access to healthcare, particularly for underprivileged and marginalized. OOP expenses are payments made upfront by patients at Point of Care (PoC) when no financial protection plan covers full cost of medical care. Furthermore, increasing health expenditure by governments of various countries is driving market revenue growth substantially.

In addition, the researchers have closely studied the remarkable market changes that followed the coronavirus outbreak. This is the newest report examining the current economic situation of the digital health industry following the pandemic. The COVID-19 pandemic has altered various aspects of the global digital health market scenario by far. The latest report offers an extensive COVID-19 impact analysis of the market to help readers gain knowledge of the significant effects of the outbreak on the present and future scenario of this business space.

Some Key Highlights from the Report

On 09 March 2022, Epic Systems Corporation announced to launch Garden Plot, a new software-as-a-service developed for independent medical groups. This model is designed to make it easier for providers who might find the transition to a new system burdensome to utilize ready-to-use epic solutions.

The tele-healthcare segment is expected to account for largest share over the forecast period. Increasing demand for telehealthcare services due to recent pandemic and growing popularity of virtual healthcare services are expected to contribute to revenue growth of the market.

The services segment accounted for largest revenue share in 2021 due to presence of major digital health service providers and rise in new start-ups, providing analytics and cloud services to major healthcare providers.

The healthcare consumer segment revenue is expected to grow at a rapid rate over the forecast period, which can be attributed to rapid adoption of mobile health applications and healthcare wearables by consumers.

The report offers a comprehensive overview of the competitive landscape and covers company profiles, production and manufacturing capacity, product portfolio, expansion strategies, and business initiatives such as mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, partnerships, and product launches and brand promotions among others. It also offers key insights into financial standing, market reach, global position, gross profit margins, and investment and funding initiatives.

Major Players/Manufacturers profiled in the report are:

Allscripts Healthcare, LLC, Cisco Systems, Inc., McKesson Corporation, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Cerner Corporation (Oracle Corporation), NXGN Management, LLC., Epic Systems Corporation., SoftServe, AirStrip Technologies, Inc., and Healthcare Information, and Management Systems Society, Inc.

Emergen Research has segmented the global digital health market based on technology, component, end user, and region:

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2019–2030)

Tele-healthcare

Wearables

BP monitor

Glucose monitor

Pulse monitor

Others

Applications

Medical apps

Fitness apps

Health analytics

Digital health systems

Others

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2019–2030)

Hardware

Software

Services

End User Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2019–2030)

Healthcare providers

Healthcare consumers

Others

Regional Analysis:

The report sheds light on the region expected to dominate the Digital Health market in the coming years. The report estimates the market size in terms of volume and value and offers an accurate estimate of the market share each region is anticipated to hold during the forecast period. The report analyzes the spread of the Digital Health market in key geographies covering North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. The regional analysis offers an idea about the production and consumption pattern, import/export, supply and demand ratio, revenue contribution, market share and size, and the presence of prominent players in each region.

The report further sheds light on the strength, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats faced by the companies in the global Digital Health market and additionally measures the feasibility and investment return analysis in the report. Furthermore, the report is furnished with the latest impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the market and covers the initial and future assessment of the COVID-19 impact on the market. The report is a qualitative and quantitative assessment of the global Digital Health market that has been formulated by extensive primary and secondary research with the data further validated from industry experts and professionals.

Digital Health Market Size Worth USD 1,518.64 Billion in 2030