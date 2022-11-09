Pressure Sensor Market Leading Players, Demand, Future Trends, Growth Factor, Strategy, Price and Gross Margin till 2030

Emergen Research Logo

Growing adoption of pressure sensor in portable healthcare wearables is a key factor driving pressure sensor market growth

Pressure Sensor Market Size – USD 14.56 Billion in 2021, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 7.9%, Market Trends – Increasing adoption of pressure sensors in consumer electronics” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, November 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global pressure sensor market size was USD 14.56 Billion in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 7.9% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Rising adoption of pressure sensors in portable healthcare wearables is the key factor driving market revenue growth.

Flexible sensing technologies and wearable pressure sensors are utilized for long-term and real-time cardiovascular monitoring. Physiological pulse waveforms can be precisely and constantly tracked by flexible pressure sensors for wearable health monitoring due to attractive qualities such as wearing comfort, lightweight, and high sensitivity, to pulse pressures. Rising adoption of pressure sensors in healthcare wearables prompted manufacturers to introduce advanced pressure sensor technologies in the market.

For example, Stanford University researchers created a wearable, flexible, high-sensitivity pressure sensor that can offer data on cardiovascular health, emotional state, and other elements of human physiology. The ultra-thin sensor, which is attached-like a medical bandage, analyses pulse waveforms over arteries or veins with remarkable repeatability. In June 2022, Huawei Technologies, a Chinese multinational technology corporation introduced four new health wearables in the market. These include a high-resolution pressure sensor that improves measurement accuracy, allowing users to check their blood pressure at any time.

Pressure Sensor business analysis covers techniques of key players including comprehensive information on key business developments, Company Overview, Financial Highlights, Product Portfolio, SWOT Analysis, Key Strategies, and Developments.

Pressure Sensor Market Main competitors are:

Emerson Electric Co., Honeywell International Inc., Sensata Technologies, Inc., Micro Sensor Co., Ltd., BD SENSORS GmbH, City Technology Limited, ABB Ltd., Siemens AG., Membrapor AG., Quartzdyne, Inc., Renesas Electronics Corporation, and Texas Instruments Incorporated

Some Key Highlights from the Report

The electromagnetic segment revenue is expected to increase at a significantly fast rate over the forecast period. This is due to growing use of electromagnetic pressure sensor in electrical applications owing to its low cost, suitability, and high efficiency, which is also used in harsh environments. In June 2022, Baumer hhs GmbH, a Germany-based engineering company announced to launch a modular glueing system for corrugated converters with an adhesive detection sensor. It also has an electromagnetic drive with a 42% high closing force.

The industrial segment is expected to register a steady revenue growth rate over the forecast period due to growing adoption of pressure sensors in various industrial applications. Oil-free designs, high-proof pressure ratings, better accuracy, and higher resolution are all advantages of a pressure sensor utilized in industrial applications.

The Asia Pacific market accounted for largest revenue share in the global pressure sensor market in 2021. This is due to growing adoption of pressure sensors in consumer electronics and automotive in countries across the region, especially in China, Japan, and India. China is one of the largest automotive manufacturing countries in the world. According to China Association of Automobile Manufacturers (CAAM), total automotive sales in China is expected to reach 27.5 million units for 2022.

Emergen Research has segmented the global pressure sensor market based on sensor type, technology, product, application, and region:

Sensor type (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Wireless Sensors

Wired Sensors

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Capacitive

Electromagnetic

Piezoresistive

Resonant Solid-State

Optical

Others

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Absolute Pressure Sensors

Differential Pressure Sensors

Vacuum Pressure Sensors

Sealed Pressure Sensors

Gauge Pressure Sensors

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Consumer Electronics

Automotive

Medical

Oil & Gas

Industrial

Utilities

Aviation

Others

Proceed to Buy Now@

