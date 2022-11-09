Smart Indoor Garden Market Size, Share, Growth, Sales Revenue and Key Drivers Analysis Research Report by 2030

Emergen Research Logo

Market Size – USD 110.2 Million in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 8.2%, Market Trends – High demand from North America

Rising awareness about smart indoor gardening and expansion of the construction sector are some key factors driving steady market revenue growth ” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, November 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global smart indoor garden market size is expected to reach USD 243.3 Million in 2030 and register a revenue CAGR of 8.2% over the forecast period, according to the latest report by Emergen Research. Various key factors such as increase in construction activities in developing countries such as India and China and growing novelty and rising popularity of indoor gardening and available systems are factors driving global smart indoor garden market revenue growth. Smart indoor garden systems allow growing of plants such as herbs, strawberries, and flowers faster in a controlled environment, and without the use of pesticides, plant hormones, or potentially harmful chemicals and substances. Smart indoor garden combines small farming units with upgraded technologies to provide effective gardening solutions. Biodegradable plant capsules, growth sensors, self-watering systems, nutrition devices, Light Emitting Diode (LED) lighting, humidifiers, and other components are part of a smart indoor garden system. Smart air purifiers are also included in an indoor garden, and helps plants to improve their natural phytoremediation effectiveness by inhibiting microbial growth, fine particles, and odors. Smart indoor gardens are increasingly becoming popular in homes, retail stores, and hospitality sector.

In addition to detailed market projections, the authors of the report have assessed the smart indoor garden industry quantitatively and qualitatively. In this report, we discuss two of the most important components of this report: SWOT analysis and Porter's Five Forces Analysis. These analyses offer a deep insight into the highly competitive scenario of the industry. In this report, the global smart indoor garden market is analyzed in relation to major regions in the world, such as North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. Other key aspects of regional markets are also examined in the report, such as revenue growth drivers and restraints, production and consumption patterns, changing consumer preferences, and stringent regulatory regulations.

Top competitors of the Smart Indoor Garden Market profiled in the report include:

Agrilution Systems Gmb, AVA Technologies Inc., CityCrop Automated Indoor Farming, Click & Grow LLC, EDN, Inc., Grobo Inc., SproutsIO Inc., BrightFarms, Bowery Farming Inc., and Metropolis Farms Inc.

Some Key Highlights from the Report

In May 2020, US-based Niwa invented a smartphone-controlled growing system, which is a completely linked growing system that uses a mix of hardware and software to aid plant growth.

Fruits & vegetables segment accounted for a significantly large revenue share in 2020 owing to increasing tendency of growing healthy vegetables at home with the help of smart indoor gardening techniques.

Smart sensing technology segment revenue is expected to register a rapid rate during the forecast period owing to robust adoption of various smart sensing technologies in smart indoor garden systems.

Hydroponics segment expected to register steady growth during the forecast period owing to rapid adoption for growing plants by using only water, in a no soil zone.

Market in North America accounted for largest revenue share in 2020 owing to advancements of indoor vertical farming solutions and systems. The U.S. dominated markets in Canada and Mexico respectively in terms of revenue share contribution to the North America market. This can be attributed to well established interior designing and decoration industry and use of more natural and organic means of adding appeal and enhancing aesthetics in the U.S.

The report further offers a complete value chain analysis along with an analysis of the downstream buyers and upstream raw materials. The study focuses on global trends, regulatory frameworks, and macro- and micro-economic factors. The report also provides an extensive analysis of the segment and sub-segmented expected to dominate the market over the projected period. The report offers a forecast estimation of the market with regards to the analysis of the market segmentation, including product type, end-user industries, application spectrum, and other segments.

Emergen Research has segmented the global smart indoor garden market on the basis of type, crop type, technology, growing system, end use, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018–2030)

Small Garden

Wall Garden

Floor Garden

Others

Crop Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018–2030)

Fruits & Vegetables

Herbs and Microgreens

Flowers and Ornamentals

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018–2030)

Smart Sensing Technology

Smart Pest Management Technology

Self-Watering Technology

Others

Growing System Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018–2030)

Hydroponics

Aeroponics

Aquaponics

Soil-based

Hybrid

End Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018–2030)

Residential

Commercial

Regional Analysis of the Smart Indoor Garden Market:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Market Overview:

The research report on the Smart Indoor Garden market is formulated through extensive primary and secondary research along with qualitative and quantitative analysis of vital aspects of the market. The insightful data is further validated and verified by the industry professionals. The report strives to offer deeper insights into the overall market scenario of the Smart Indoor Garden business sphere.

How will the smart indoor garden Market, 2022 to 2030 report help you?

In summary, our 250-page report provides you with the following knowledge:

Revenue forecasts to 2030 for smart indoor garden Market, 2022 to 2030 Market, with forecasts for include report segmentation and company size, each forecast at a global and regional level – discover the industry’s prospects, finding the most lucrative places for investments and revenues.

Revenue forecasts to 2030 for four regional and 20 key national markets – See forecasts for the smart indoor garden Market, 2022 to 2030 market in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and LAMEA. Also forecasted is the market in the US, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Germany, France, UK, Italy, China, India, Japan, and Australia among other prominent economies.

Prospects for established firms and those seeking to enter the market – including company profiles for 15 of the major companies involved in the smart indoor garden Market, 2022 to 2030.

Find quantitative and qualitative analyses with independent predictions. Receive information that only our report contains, staying informed with invaluable business intelligence.

RFID in Healthcare Market

