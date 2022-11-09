Water Treatment Equipment Market Latest Study, Trends, Top Companies, Application, Advancement, Region-Forecast Report

Water Treatment Equipment-Market

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, November 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Many industries are looking for long term engagement with companies that can provide latest and proven water treatment technologies. According to the Allied market research, the global water treatment equipment market is expected to grow at a significant CAGR in next five years.

Rapid industrialization and urbanization are raising the concerns of wastewater treatment for the industrialists and for the concerned government authorities. The market is witnessing a huge demand for new technologies and equipment for wastewater treatment. The water treatment equipment industry seems to be quite promising indeed and provides new opportunities for the market players.

The water treatment equipment market is analyzed based on regions and competitive landscape in each region is mentioned. Regions discussed in the study include North America (United States, Canada and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia), South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia), Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa). These insights help to devise strategies and create new opportunities to achieve exceptional results.

Water treatment is done by collecting and processing water to achieve the desired properties of suspended matters. Hence, based on the raw & desired quality of water, treatment methods, number of stages, and equipment involved in different processes may differ significantly.

The commonly used equipment in most of the treatment methods are process equipment, mud treatment, filtration systems & media, disinfection, meters, and membranes. The market for such equipment has increased tremendously over the past few years owing to increasing water consumption coupled with rising awareness to consume safe water. However, factors that hamper market growth are high equipment and operational costs.

Water Treatment Equipment Market Report, published by Allied Market Research, forecasts that the global market is registering a CAGR of 6.0% during the period 2016-2022. The mud treatment and process equipment segment collectively held about two-fifths of the total market in 2015.

In the year 2015, Asia-Pacific and Europe collectively accounted for more than half of the total water treatment equipment market and are expected to maintain their lead position throughout the forecast period. The major companies profiled in the report include Best Water Technology (BWT) Ag, Ecolab Inc., Ge Water & Process Technologies, Hyflux Ltd, Pentair Plc., Va Tech Wabag Ltd., Veolia Environment S.A., Xylem Inc., Suez Environment S.A., and Saur SAS.

Greater ​efficiency and ​innovation are ​considered the ​primary areas ​of development ​for the water ​and wastewater ​treatment ​equipment ​market. ​Diminishing ​freshwater ​reserves puts ​additional ​pressure on ​governments to ​meet the ​cumulative ​demand for ​uninterrupted ​water supply. ​Different types ​of instruments ​are used at ​different ​stages of water ​treatment. ​Manufacturers ​are focused on ​developing ​innovative and ​highly ​effective ​products to ​resolve the ​universal issue ​of water ​shortage. Water ​recycling ​involves ​numerous types ​of equipment ​and instruments ​for activities ​such as the ​removal of ​impurities and ​sediments. ​Technological ​advancements to ​increase the ​effectiveness ​of these ​products and ​meet end-use ​requirements ​can positively ​affect their ​future demand. ​

Water & ​Wastewater ​Treatment ​Equipment ​Market ​by Type (​Disinfection ​and Filtration),​ Technology (​Primary, ​Secondary, and ​Tertiary) and ​Application (​Municipal and ​Industrial)-​Global ​Opportunity ​Analysis and ​Industry ​Forecast, 2014-​2022

Key Findings of Water Treatment Equipment Market:

1. Membranes would be the fastest growing segment during the analysis period.

2. Asia-Pacific is expected to lead the market throughout 2022, growing at a CAGR of 5.8% from 2016 to 2022.

3. LAMEA is expected to be the fastest growing segment.

4. In the year 2015, the municipal application segment generated highest revenue and is expected to maintain its lead.

5. U.S. would continue to lead the global water treatment equipment market throughout the forecast period.

