Worldwide Toilet Paper (Market) Hits $39.50 Billion by 2028 | Monoply segment held the major share of 54.2%

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, November 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rising demand for household cleaning products, rising disposable incomes and living standards are driving the growth of the global toilet paper market. However, the high cost of raw materials is hampering the growth of the market. On the other hand, lifestyle changes and increased disposable income offer new opportunities in the years to come.

According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global toilet paper market generated $26.03 billion in 2020 and is expected to bring in $39.50 billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 5.2% from 2021 to 2028. report offers in-depth analysis of changing market dynamics, value chain, major segments, regional scenarios, key investment pockets and competitive landscape.

There has been a trend and substantial growth in the manufacture of personal hygiene products to prevent the spread of dirt, germs, bacteria and viruses. In developed countries and other parts of the world, toilet paper has gained popularity as an effective cleanser after defecation. It has been used in various commercial industries including hospitals, hotels, restaurants, shopping malls, offices, schools and colleges. Moreover, its popularity has gained traction in the countries.

There has been an increase in demand for toilet paper in several personal hygiene products due to its excellent absorbent quality as it has thick paper layers. Consumers are more and more inclined towards toilet paper, due to its low cost, which leads to an increase in market demand for different variants of toilet paper. However, toilet papers cause problems for adults who suffer from hemorrhoids or piles, and this factor is expected to hamper the growth of the toilet paper market.

Monoply segment held the major share of 54.2% of the toilet paper market in 2020.

Commercial segment market was valued at $15.4 Billion in 2020 and is projected to reach $22.7 Billion by 2028.

Online store segment has witnessed a significant growth rate during the forecast period.

North America held the largest share and is expected to remain dominant throughout the forecast period.

The report provides a quantitative analysis of the current toilet paper market trends, estimates and size dynamics from 2021 to 2028 to identify prevailing opportunities.

Based on region, North America accounted for the largest share in terms of revenue in 2020, contributing nearly two-fifths of the total market share, and is expected to retain its dominant share by 2028. However, LAMEA is estimated to register the highest CAGR of 6.9% during the forecast period.

The major players of the global toilet paper market analyzed in the research are Caprice, Essity, Georgia-Pacific LLC, Naturelle Consumer Products LTD, Orchids Tissue Paper Products, P&G, Traidcraft, Kimberly – Clark Corporation, Unilever and Velvet CARE.

According to CXOs, the global toilet paper market has been growing at a considerable pace, owing to upsurge in sanitary ware products in the developing countries and the availability of abundant raw materials. The market is divided into organized and unorganized players. The organized players have a strong hold in the market, and hence, they pose a strong entry barrier for the new entrants in the market. The brand creation in this market takes more than five to ten years. Creation of a strong and widespread distribution network is a constant and long-drawn process. It takes many years to create such a network, and thus, this network creation is a strong entry barrier. The players in the organized sector benefit because of their strong brand image and the existing distribution network in the toilet paper market.

The demand drivers in the global toilet paper market include increase in disposable income of consumers, surge in urbanization, growth in shift from unbranded products to branded products, and strong replacement demand. However, increase in cost of raw material is anticipated to hamper the growth of the toilet paper market during the forecast period.

