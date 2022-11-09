Hyper Casual Gaming Market 2023-2027 | Top Regions, Development, Key Players, Market Dynamics | Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin, Cost Analysis| Future Investment, Expansion Plan

/EIN News/ -- Pune, Nov. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hyper Casual Gaming market report is knowledge and experience shared by industry experts to take correct decisions for manufacturers, new entrants, and industry chain-related companies. The report includes a worldwide study with top players in the market, growth in the near future, revenue and share in the market, challenges, and opportunities in the past and future.

The global Hyper Casual Gaming market size was valued at USD 15600.0 million in 2021 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 7.96% during the forecast period, reaching USD 24700.0 million by 2027.

Geographic Segmentation: -

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

The Middle East and Africa

Key players in the global market include: -

Activision Blizzard, Inc

GungHo Online Entertainment, Inc ( SoftBank Group)

Kabam Games, Inc.

Rovio Entertainment Corporation

Take-two Interactive

Tencent Holdings Limited

Nintendo Co., Ltd.

NetEase Inc

Zynga, Inc.

Electronic Arts Inc.

Segmentation by Types: -

Android​

iOS

Segmentation by Applications: -

Men

Women

The readers in the section will understand how the Hyper Casual Gaming market scenario changed across the globe during the pandemic, post-pandemic, and Russia-Ukraine War. The study is done keeping in view the changes in aspects such as demand, consumption, transportation, consumer behaviour, supply chain management, export and import, and production.

Detailed TOC of Global Hyper Casual Gaming Industry Research Report, Competitive Landscape, Market Size, Regional Status and Prospect

1 Hyper Casual Gaming Market Overview

2 Industry Outlook

3 Global Hyper Casual Gaming Market Landscape by Player

4 Global Hyper Casual Gaming Sales Volume and Revenue Region Wise (2017-2022)

5 Global Hyper Casual Gaming Sales Volume, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

6 Global Hyper Casual Gaming Market Analysis by Application

7 Global Hyper Casual Gaming Market Forecast (2022-2027)

8 Hyper Casual Gaming Market Upstream and Downstream Analysis

9 Players Profiles

10 Research Findings and Conclusion

11 Appendix

