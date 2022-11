TRAFFIC ALERT RT 7 SHELBURNE RD AND 189 CONNECTOR

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

WILLISTON BARRACK/ SOUTH BURLINGTON POLICE DEPT.

NEWS RELEASE TRAFFIC NOTIFICATION]

DUE TO A POWER OUTAGE IN THE AREA – TRAFFIC SIGNALS ARE OUT NEAR INTERSECTIONS ON SHELBURNE ROAD [ROUTE 7] AND THE 189 INTERCHANGE - INCLUDING THE OFF AND ON RAMP TRAFFIC SIGNALS/LIGHTS, FARRELL STREET ETC. SOUTH BURLINGTON IS WORKING WITH THE POWER COMPANY TO GET THIS TAKEN CARE OF AS SOON AS POSSIBLE.

MOTORIST SHOULD DRIVE WITH CAUTION AND EXPECT DELAYS.

Williston PSAP Emergency Communications Dispatcher

(802)878-7111