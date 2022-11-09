Oleochemicals Market Development Strategies, Top Manufacturer Insights, Growth Rate Analysis by Regions Forecast to 2030

Emergen Research Logo

Recyclability is a significant factor driving global oleochemicals market revenue growth

Oleochemicals Market Size – USD 28.78 Billion in 2021, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 4.2%, Market Trends – Key market players’ increasing R&D activities and launch of new and innovative products” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, November 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to Emergen Research latest report, titled “Oleochemicals Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2030,” Oleochemicals market revenue growth is primarily driven by rising government regulations regarding use of environmentally friendly products. Oleochemicals are becoming more popular as sustainable alternatives as environmental rules tighten and non-renewable resources deplete. The oleochemical market is growing as a result of various factors, including existence of raw materials, high level of customer demand, and market expansion for green chemicals. Oleochemicals are expected to become more popular in products used in personal care, detergents, food, and drink. The fastest rate of growth is anticipated for glycerol over the next years due to rising popularity of its use in products such as personal care and food and beverage items.

Oleochemicals Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from the Company that provides Oleochemicals market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the Oleochemicals global market, Oleochemicals market share, Oleochemicals market segments and geographies, Oleochemicals global market players, Oleochemicals global market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The Oleochemicals global market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

Some Key Highlights from the Report

On 18 September 2020, Emery Oleochemicals announced the release of its EMERY E general-purpose fatty acid esters product line. These fatty acid esters offer good color stability, low odor, and good biodegradability. EMERY E bio-based esters are a sustainable alternative to petrochemical-based materials and can be used in the formulation of a wide range of consumer and industrial systems including bio-diluent, solvent, or plasticizer in ink, adhesive, coating applications, plastic additives, pigment binding, and dispersing co-agents.

The fatty acid segment is expected to account for a large revenue share over the forecast period. This is attributed to its increasing adoption of microbial fatty acid biosynthesis. Sustainable and inexpensive techniques for creating renewable chemicals and fuels are needed to serve the expanding population and economy while cutting carbon emissions. Oleochemicals are petrochemical substitutes that are often manufactured from limited resources such as animal and plant fats. There is a lot of interest in microbial fatty acid biosynthesis since it offers a way to make renewable oleochemicals. According to several studies, Escherichia coli has been genetically modified to create a range of oleochemicals including alkanes that can be used right away as biofuels. On the other hand, yeast Saccharomyces cerevisiae is more suited for industrial scale production due to its robustness, tolerance to challenging fermentation conditions, and widespread use in synthesis of bioethanol.

The pharmaceuticals and personal care segment is expected to account for a large revenue share in the global market over the forecast period owing to increasing application of oleochemicals. Oleochemicals can be used in pharmaceutical and nutraceutical sectors as emollients, thickeners, and preservatives. Isopropyl myristate functions as a moisturizer in topical medicinal treatments in addition to being used as an emollient or thickening agent in other pharmaceutical applications. Glycerin 99.7% is a humectant that is utilized in creation of dental care items as well as cough syrups. Oleochemicals are important ingredients in personal care products for maintaining healthy skin and hair and have increased in popularity, due to their potential to be free of allergies and carcinogens. Glycerin, also known as glycerol, is commonly used owing to its hydrating properties and is made from lipids found in plants. AHCOHOL 1618 is mostly made from vegetables, hypoallergenic, and a combination of synthetic and natural sources.

The report includes a detailed segmentation study of the global Oleochemicals market, where all of the segments are analyzed in terms of market growth, share, growth rate, and other vital factors. It also provides the attractiveness index of segments so that players can be informed about lucrative revenue pockets of the global Oleochemicals market. The extensive evaluation of segments provided in the report will help you to direct your investments, strategies, and teams to focus on the right areas of the global Oleochemicals market.

Top Leading Key Players are:

Wilmar International Ltd., BASF SE, Eastman Chemical Company, Procter & Gamble, Cargill, Incorporated, Evonik Industries, Godrej Industries Limited, PTT Global Chemical Public Company Limited, Arizona Chemical, and Emery Oleochemicals.

Emergen Research has segmented the global oleochemicals market based on type, application, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Fatty Acid

Fatty Alcohol

Glycerin

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Pharmaceuticals & Personal Care

Food & Beverages

Soaps & Detergents

Polymers

Others

Leading businesses who are looking for new sources of income will find this research to be quite helpful in understanding the market and its underlying dynamics. It will be helpful for businesses looking to diversify into new markets or increase the scope of their current operations.

Buy the full research report at @

The global oleochemicals market size is expected to reach USD 42.03 Billion in 2030