Various Key Factors are Supporting the Edible Nuts Market Growth Like Rising Awareness Regarding Healthy Lifestyle. Market is Expected to Rise at a CAGR of 8.4% by 2031-end – Future Market Insights, Inc.

/EIN News/ -- NEWARK, Del, Nov. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global edible nuts market is expected to witness a CAGR of 8.4% between 2021 and 2031. Edible nuts are generally referred to as edible, dry fruits and seeds that are rich in nutrition. These edible nuts are full of calories with various saturated, essential, and monounsaturated fats. Some of the snacks prepared out of edible nuts include Scroggins and trail mixes. Those hiking, going for outdoor trips, and road journeys could find these snacks pretty comfortable.



Another usage of edible nuts is that in artisan crackers, yogurts, ice-creams, pastries, and likewise. Moreover, chocolates are unimaginable without edible nuts these days. Along these lines, Nestle, in September 2019, came up with new Yorkie and KitKat chocolate bars all across Ireland and the UK as a part of the new-fangled range called ‘More’. These bars do contain nuts, fruits, greater proportion of fiber, protein, and 30% lesser sugar as compared to the counterparts. These chocolates are also being gifted in the present scenario. Chocolates would, in fact, hold a lion’s share of edible nuts market going forward.

The developing economies are more into incorporating edible nuts into their diet as they do contain tocopherols, minerals, phytosterols, fiber, vegetable protein, and phenolic compounds. At the same time, the fact that processing techniques of edible nuts involve higher prices can’t be ignored. These techniques are inclusive of extraction, clarification, and packaging.

As such, the small-scale players may give aa second thought before going for trading with edible nuts. These factors may restrain the edible nuts market in the upcoming period. Future Market Insights has walked through these facts with insights in its latest market study entitled ‘Edible Nuts Market’. Its indigenous team of analysts and consultants is there at the service of clientele.

Key Takeaways from Edible Nuts Market

North America holds the largest market share due to the US being subject to FSMA (Food Safety Modernization Act).

Coming to Europe, Spain and Mexico lead from the front. This could be credited to edible nuts being a vital part of Mexican cuisine, inclusive of sweet dishes as well as savory snacks. Mexican baking calls for hazelnuts. This one-seeded fruit has aa shelf life of nearly 2 years. This is actually an ad-hoc thing. Spanish hazelnuts (Avellanas) are seen in Cholula (in late October). They are used as constituents for cakes and cookies. At Sonora, they are found in sponge cake, better known as rosca de las abuelas.

Competitive Nuts

Blue Diamond, in the year 2019, did expand their collection of almonds edible nuts by introducing Fruit and Almonds as an exclusive take on conventional trail mix.

Napa Nuts has entered into partnership with The French Laundry, Marriot, The Culinary Institute of America, AirBnB, Mourad, and likewise for supplying edible nuts to them on direct basis.

Select Harvests, in 2020, did record growing momentum in productivity in the post-Covid era, with end-customers turning out to be more health-conscious.

Borges Agricultural & Industrial Nuts is into expansion of production chain.

Select Harvests, in July 2018, inked a trademark license and distribution agreement with PepsiCo Foods. The purpose was marketing and distributing its Lucky brand of seeds and nuts all over China for 5 years.





“The health benefits of almonds, walnuts, cashew nuts, and pistachios are drawing not only the elite but middle class, thereby driving the market”, says an analyst from Future Market Insights.

How about documenting Edible Nuts Market Report?

The research study is based on variety (almond, cashew nuts, hazelnuts, peanuts, pistachios, walnuts, and Brazil Nuts), by nature (conventional and organic), by product type (raw, roasted, salted, and glazed), by form (whole, powder, and splits), by end-use (food service and household), and by distribution channel (supermarket/hypermarket, specialty stores, wholesale stores, mass grocery stores, and likewise).





Edible nuts, due to presence of micro- and macronutrients, are attracting attention all across. As such, the global edible nuts market is likely to grow graciously in the forecast period.

Edible Nuts Market by Category

Variety

Almond

Cashewnuts

Hazelnuts

Peanuts

Pistachios

Walnuts

Other (Brazil Nuts)



Nature

Organic

Conventional

Product Type

Raw

Roasted

Salted

Others (Glazed, etc)

Form

Whole

Powder

Splits



End Use

Food Service Industry

Household

Distribution Channel

Hypermarket/Supermarket

Specialty Stores

Wholesale Stores

Mass Grocery Stores

Online Retail



