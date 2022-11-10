B2i Healthcare Launches Snowray, a Terminology Service for Effortless Management of Medical Terminology Standards
Create HL7 FHIR Value Sets and Concept Maps with SNOMED CT, LOINC, ICD-10, ICD-11, or your own Code Systems
I always believed that access to the right tools should not stand as a barrier to healthcare data standardization.”BUDAPEST, HUNGARY, November 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With more than a decade of supporting its customers in their healthcare data standardization efforts, B2i Healthcare publicly launched the Snowray Terminology Service to a global audience. Anyone with a web browser can sign up for free to access the service at https://snowray.app.
B2i Healthcare’s signature product, the Snow Owl Terminology Server and associated tools have supported national healthcare interoperability programs in some of the world’s most digitally advanced countries, as well as research initiatives throughout industry and academia. By moving Snow Owl to the cloud and providing a web-based user interface, Snowray democratizes the maintenance and creation of terminology resources across all individuals and organizations.
“I always believed that access to the right tools should not stand as a barrier to healthcare data standardization. I am excited to see how Snowray revolutionizes the way we think of terminology management. We created an interface that makes medical code maintenance easy and fun, while our proven backend does all the computational heavy-lifting in the cloud. Simple, easy to learn tools do not only delight our users, they also contribute to better data quality and increased patient safety,” said Orsolya Bali, CEO of B2i Healthcare.
Snowray offers a web application where users can view and browse international healthcare terminology standards, like SNOMED CT, LOINC, ICD-10, and ICD-11. Resource types described by the HL7 FHIR standard, like Code Systems, Value Sets and Concept Maps can be created and published in a collaborative workspace. For easier integration with other systems, the Snowray Terminology Service has a standard FHIR API as well as a developer-friendly REST API. On top of that, Snowray provides a user interface to fall in love with: a slick minimalist appearance designed for the people, not around the data.
One of the biggest challenges of healthcare data exchange is standardization. There is a growing momentum of using international and local coding standards to describe medical information and enable interoperability: the Snowray Terminology Service facilitates this move by providing a platform for clinicians and informaticians to come up with a shared language to use across electronic health records.
About B2i Healthcare
B2i Healthcare specializes in healthcare information standards and exchange, providing products to simplify SNOMED CT, LOINC, ICD-10, and ICD-11 adoption and offer software development services to support healthcare IT needs.
Orsolya Bali
B2i Healthcare
obali@b2ihealthcare.com
