Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,300 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 294,464 in the last 365 days.

Lyra Therapeutics to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

/EIN News/ -- WATERTOWN, Mass., Nov. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lyra Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: LYRA), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing novel, integrated drug and delivery solutions for the localized treatment of patients with chronic rhinosinusitis (CRS), today announced that Maria Palasis, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer, will present at the following investor conferences in November:

  • Stifel 2022 Healthcare Conference – Presentation on Tuesday, November 15, 2022 at 4:10 p.m. ET

  • Jefferies London Healthcare Conference – Fireside chat on Thursday, November 17, 2022 at 4:25 p.m. GMT (11:25 a.m. ET)

Webcasts of the presentation and fireside chat may be accessed on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at investors.lyratherapeutics.com. Replays of the webcasts will be available for 90 days following the events.

About Lyra Therapeutics

Lyra Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing novel, integrated drug and delivery solutions for the localized treatment of patients with chronic rhinosinusitis (CRS) and other chronic diseases. Lyra has two investigational product candidates, LYR-210 and LYR-220, in late-stage development for CRS, a highly prevalent inflammatory disease of the paranasal sinuses which leads to debilitating symptoms and significant morbidities. LYR-210 and LYR-220 are bioresorbable polymeric matrices designed to be administered in a brief, non-invasive, in-office procedure and are intended to deliver up to six months of continuous mometasone furoate drug therapy to the sinonasal passages as an alternative to sinus surgery. LYR-210 is designed for surgically naïve patients and is being evaluated in the ENLIGHTEN Phase 3 clinical program, while LYR-220, an enlarged matrix, is being evaluated in patients who have recurrent symptoms despite surgery in the BEACON Phase 2 clinical trial. These two product candidates are designed to treat the estimated four million CRS patients in the United States who fail medical management each year. For more information, please visit www.lyratherapeutics.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.


Contact Information:
Ellen Cavaleri, Investor Relations
615.618.6228
ecavaleri@lyratx.com

Primary Logo

You just read:

Lyra Therapeutics to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.