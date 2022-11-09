PetVivo Holdings, Inc. to Exhibit at American Association of Equine Practitioners Conference in San Antonio, Texas

/EIN News/ -- MINNEAPOLIS, MN, US, Nov. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PetVivo Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: PETV, PETVW) (the "Company") an emerging biomedical device company focused on the commercialization of innovative medical devices and therapeutics for companion animals announced today it will be exhibiting at the American Association Equine Practitioners (“AAEP”) conference to be held November 19th to November 22nd, 2022 at the Henry B. Gonzalez Convention Center in San Antonio, Texas.



PetVivo intends to exhibit its lead product, SPRYNG™ with OsteoCushion™ Technology, a medical device injection of sterilized, extra-cellular matrix microparticles that are lubricious and spongy used in the treatment of lameness and other joint related afflictions, such as osteoarthritis. The AAEP is the largest veterinary equine conference that services the United States, and normally plays host to more than 5,000 participants including many of the top industry professionals.

“We are looking forward to networking with leaders in the industry and develop relationships that will help drive forward our initial veterinary medical device, SPRYNG, for the management of lameness issues, including conditions related to osteoarthritis, in our family members and equine athletes,” said John Lai, Chief Executive Officer of PetVivo Holdings, Inc.

Furthermore, Joseph Manning, DVM, Senior Technical Veterinarian for PetVivo, will be a presenter for the Product Demo Theater during for the 2022 AAEP Trade Show in San Antonio, November 19-21. Dr. Manning will discuss the use of Spryng™ with OsteoCushion™ Technology in “Managing Lameness and Joint Issue with Confidence”. If you would like to attend a presentation by Dr. Manning the details are provided below.

For more information about PetVivo Holdings, Inc. please contact info1@petvivo.com or visit https://petvivo.com/

Conference Exhibit Details:

American Association of Equine Practitioners Conference (AAEP)

Booth #: 6082

Dates:

Saturday, November 19: 10:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m.

Sunday, November 20: 10:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m.

Monday, November 21: 10:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.

Location: Henry B. Gonzalez Convention Center in San Antonio, Texas

Dr. Joseph Manning Presentation Schedule:

Presentation Title: Manage Lameness and Joint Issues with Confidence

Presentation 1 Date: Saturday, November 19: 12:30 p.m. - 1:00 p.m.

Presentation 2 Date: Sunday, November 20: 12:30 p.m. - 1:00 p.m.

Location for Presentation 1: Henry B. Gonzalez Convention Center in San Antonio, Texas; Theatre 1

Location for Presentation 2: Henry B. Gonzalez Convention Center in San Antonio, Texas; Theatre 2

About PetVivo Holdings, Inc.

PetVivo Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: PETV & PETVW) is an emerging biomedical device company currently focused on the manufacturing, commercialization and licensing of innovative medical devices and therapeutics for companion animals. The Company's strategy is to leverage human therapies for the treatment of companion animals in a capital and time efficient way. A key component of this strategy is the accelerated timeline to revenues for veterinary medical devices, which enter the market much earlier than more stringently regulated pharmaceuticals and biologics.

PetVivo has a pipeline of seventeen products for the treatment of animals and people. A portfolio of nineteen patents protects the Company's biomaterials, products, production processes and methods of use. The Company’s lead product SPRYNG™ with OsteoCushion™ technology, a veterinarian-administered, intraarticular injection for the management of lameness and other joint related afflictions, including osteoarthritis, in dogs and horses, is currently available for commercial sale.

For more information about PetVivo Holdings, Inc. and our revolutionary product, Spryng with OsteoCushion Technology, please contact info1@petvivo.com or visit https://petvivo.com/

CONTACT:

John Lai, CEO

PetVivo Holdings, Inc.

Email: info1@petvivo.com

(952) 405-6216

Forward-Looking Statements:

The foregoing material may contain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, each as amended. Forward-looking statements include all statements that do not relate solely to historical or current facts, including without limitation the Company’s proposed development and commercial timelines, and can be identified by the use of words such as “may,” “will,” “expect,” “project,” “estimate,” “anticipate,” “plan,” “believe,” “potential,” “should,” “continue” or the negative versions of those words or other comparable words. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future actions or performance. These forward-looking statements are based on information currently available to the Company and its current plans or expectations and are subject to a number of uncertainties and risks that could significantly affect current plans. Risks concerning the Company’s business are described in detail in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended March 31, 2022 and other periodic and current reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company is under no obligation to, and expressly disclaims any such obligation to, update or alter its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.