Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,300 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 294,464 in the last 365 days.

CinCor Pharma to Present at Upcoming Jefferies London Healthcare Conference

/EIN News/ -- WALTHAM, Mass., Nov. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CinCor Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: CINC) today announced that company management will participate at the Jefferies London Healthcare Conference taking place on November 15-17, 2022 in London, United Kingdom. The presentation information is below:

Jefferies London Healthcare Conference
Presentation: Wednesday, November 16, 2022 at 5 PM GMT
Location: Track 2 – Room, Adelphi 2, Ground Level at the Waldorf Hilton

The CinCor management team will participate in one-on-one investor meetings during the event. Investors interested in meeting with CinCor at the conference should contact their Jefferies representative.

About CinCor
CinCor, founded in 2018, is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company with a mission to bring innovation to the pharmaceutical treatment of cardio-renal diseases. Its lead asset, baxdrostat, a highly selective, oral small molecule inhibitor of aldosterone synthase, is in clinical development for the treatment of hypertension and primary aldosteronism.

Contacts:   Investors:
Mike Kalb   Bob Yedid
CinCor Pharma, Inc.   LifeSci Advisors
EVP and CFO   ir@CinCor.com

Primary Logo

You just read:

CinCor Pharma to Present at Upcoming Jefferies London Healthcare Conference

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.