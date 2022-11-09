Vivid Seats Announces Make-A-Wish Partnership

Official Wish Partner Celebrates Eleven-themed Campaign with Donation on 11/11

/EIN News/ -- CHICAGO, Nov. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vivid Seats Inc. (NASDAQ: SEAT), a leading marketplace that utilizes its technology platform to connect millions of buyers with thousands of ticket sellers across hundreds of thousands of events each year, today announced it is partnering with Make-A-Wish®, the global organization responsible for creating life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses, to bring awareness to the power and impact of a wish for children and families.



Vivid Seats’ mission is to empower every fan to get to the live events that shape their most vivid moments and memories. Through its charitable foundation Vivid Cheers, Vivid Seats is furthering that mission and pledging $250,000 to support the granting of wishes through live event experiences. Throughout its Make-A-Wish partnership, Vivid Seats is committed to helping to make wishes come true and bring added strength and courage to children battling critical illness through the power of a wish.

“As a marketplace that connects people to the live events, artists, and teams they love, we understand just how much joy these events bring and how they enhance the quality of life for so many,” said Stan Chia, Chief Executive Officer of Vivid Seats. “With that understanding, we believe we have a responsibility to give back and are grateful to have such an incredible partner in Make-A-Wish. This partnership will allow us to share once in a lifetime experiences, with children and families in their time of need.”

According to numerologists, numbers play a significant role in all our lives. The repeating sequence of 11-11 is known for being a lucky number, signifying new opportunities and creating the tradition of making a wish at that time of day. Bringing new meaning to the adage “11:11 make a wish” Vivid Seats, through its charitable foundation Vivid Cheers, will kick off its Make-A-Wish partnership on Friday, November 11th with an initial pledge of $111,111 in celebration of Vivid Seats’ industry leading loyalty program which rewards fans with a free 11th ticket for every 10 they purchase. This campaign celebrates Vivid Seats’ mission to empower fans to Experience It Live by rewarding them and encouraging them to enjoy life’s most memorable moments.

“There’s a positive energy and sense of community at live events that resonate with wish kids and Vivid Seats’ customers alike,” said Leslie Motter, president and CEO, Make-A-Wish America. “Now, when fans buy tickets through Vivid Seats, they can take pride in knowing that they’re buying from a company that cares deeply about granting wishes that can play an important and impactful role in the healing process for children with critical illnesses.”

Since its founding in 1980, Make-A-Wish has granted more than 350,000 wishes for children with critical illnesses in the U.S. and its territories. Research shows that wishes can improve the odds of survival and increase hope, strength, joy, confidence, self-esteem, quality of life and well-being for young patients.

About Vivid Seats

Founded in 2001, Vivid Seats is a leading online ticket marketplace committed to becoming the ultimate partner for connecting fans to the live events, artists, and teams they love. Based on the belief that everyone should “Experience It Live,” the Chicago-based company provides exceptional value by providing one of the widest selections of events and tickets in North America and an industry leading Vivid Seats Rewards program where all fans earn on every purchase. Vivid Seats has been chosen as the official ticketing partner by some of the biggest brands in the entertainment industry including ESPN, Rolling Stone, and the Los Angeles Clippers. Vivid Seats also owns Vivid Picks, a daily fantasy sports app. Through its proprietary software and unique technology, Vivid Seats drives the consumer and business ecosystem for live event ticketing and enables the power of shared experiences to unite people. Vivid Seats is recognized by Newsweek as one of America’s Best Companies for Customer Service in ticketing. Fans who want to have the best live experiences can start by downloading the Vivid Seats mobile app, going to vividseats.com, or calling 866-848-8499.

About Make-A-Wish

Make-A-Wish creates life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses. Headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, Make-A-Wish is the #1 most trusted nonprofit operating locally in all 50 states throughout the U.S. Together with generous donors, supporters, staff, and more than 24,000 volunteers across the country, Make-A-Wish delivers hope and joy to children and their families when they need it most. Make-A-Wish aims to bring the power of wishing to every child with a critical illness because wish experiences can help improve emotional and physical health. Since 1980, Make-A-Wish has granted more than 520,000 wishes in nearly 50 countries worldwide; more than 350,000 wishes in the U.S. and its territories alone. For more information about Make-A-Wish America, visit wish.org.

Contacts:

Media

Jamie Sandys, Make-A-Wish

jsandys@wish.org



Julia Young, Vivid Seats

Julia.Young@vividseats.com

Investors



Kate Copouls, Vivid Seats

Kate.Copouls@vividseats.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a8e5d025-b95b-42aa-a251-42fd7f6411f7