Open Lending Appoints Simona Fillarini as Chief Human Resources Officer, Thinh Nguyen as Chief Information Officer and Jill Tyson as Senior Vice President of Operations

New Executives Add Experience and Diversity to Open Lending’s Accomplished Management Team

/EIN News/ -- AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Open Lending Corporation (NASDAQ: LPRO), an industry trailblazer in lending enablement and risk analysis solutions for financial institutions, announced today the appointments of Simona Fillarini as the Company’s first Chief Human Resources Officer (CHRO), Thinh Nguyen as the Company's Chief Information Officer (CIO) and Jill Tyson as Senior Vice President of Operations.



Open Lending’s CEO, Keith Jezek said, “I am pleased to announce the appointments of Simona, Thinh and Jill to Open Lending’s management team. These experienced leaders complement our senior and executive leadership teams with a wealth of expertise and skillsets that position our company well for its next stage of growth and success.”

In her role, Simona Fillarini will help build an even stronger people strategy to support and expedite Open Lending’s mission. She will drive company culture centered on creating a diverse and collaborative environment to unlock value and foster growth for individuals, teams, and the business. Simona brings more than 20 years of global business and HR experience across multiple industries with a strong focus on technology and innovation, ranging from her early career at GE in Italy to her more recent experience leading the HR function and company’s talent strategy for two growth startups. At ThoughtTrace, an AI-powered Document Intelligence software company, she was a key player in driving the company’s rapid growth, ultimately leading to its successful acquisition by Thomson Reuters. Prior to ThoughtTrace, Simona built the people strategy for the hyper growth of QuVa Pharma, a life science company backed by Bain Capital. Simona previously held the position of Vice President of HR at BMC Software, as well as significant HR roles at Cisco Systems and Talisman Energy.

Thinh Nguyen is a hands-on, innovation driven technology executive with a 20-year proven track record in strategic planning, development and implementation of cutting-edge technology solutions to address business opportunities. As CIO, Thinh will focus on driving security, data and infrastructure and IT operations to enhance product capabilities and efficiencies. Most recently, Thinh was the CIO of Amerifirst Home Mortgage where he oversaw all aspects of their IT department including strategy, execution and infrastructure. Previously, Thinh was the CIO of Servicing Technology for Flagstar Bank, where he directed the planning and implementation of IT initiatives across the Servicing and Customer Center organization, with a focus on cost effectiveness, efficiency, and service quality. He has also held executive IT positions at Mr. Cooper, Alcon, a Novartis Company, JPMorgan Chase. and TPG Capital, L.P. Thinh started his career as a consultant at Sogeti.

Jill Tyson will focus on providing Open Lending clients with a seamless customer experience, as well as best-in-class customer and claims support. Jill is well suited for this role with over 15 years of experience in improving client retention and supporting internal team members on operational best practices for leading automotive retail enterprises. At Cox Automotive, Jill consulted on a variety of key enterprise initiatives including the design and implementation of new performance management teams across multiple software solutions, and the re-envisioning of internal sale and post-sale processes to drive client success. Prior to Cox Automotive, Jill held the role of VP Finance at vAuto where she oversaw management of all budgets and expenses, including compensation plans, and eventually assumed a lead role in supporting the business in the acquisition of vAuto by Autotrader.com 2010. Jill started her career as a consultant with Booz Allen Hamilton as a member of their International Strategy Team.

About Open Lending

Open Lending (NASDAQ: LPRO) provides loan analytics, risk-based pricing, risk modeling and default insurance to auto lenders throughout the United States. For over 20 years they have been empowering financial institutions to create profitable auto loan portfolios by saying “yes” to more automotive retail loans.

Contact:

Investors

ICR for Open Lending

openlending@icrinc.com