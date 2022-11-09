Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,297 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 294,377 in the last 365 days.

Cogent Biosciences Announces Participation at Upcoming Investor Conferences

/EIN News/ -- WALTHAM, Mass. and BOULDER, Colo., Nov. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: COGT), a biotechnology company focused on developing precision therapies for genetically defined diseases, today announced that management will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences:

  • Jefferies London Healthcare Conference - Wednesday, November 16, 2022 at 11:30 a.m. GMT (6:30 a.m. ET)
  • Piper Sandler 34th Annual Healthcare Conference - Wednesday, November 30, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. ET

A live webcast of each event can be accessed on the Investors & Media page of Cogent’s website at https://investors.cogentbio.com/events. A replay of the webcasts will be available approximately two hours after the completion of the events and will be archived for up to 30 days following each presentation.

About Cogent Biosciences, Inc.
Cogent Biosciences is a biotechnology company focused on developing precision therapies for genetically defined diseases. The most advanced clinical program, bezuclastinib, is a selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor that is designed to potently inhibit the KIT D816V mutation as well as other mutations in KIT exon 17. KIT D816V is responsible for driving systemic mastocytosis, a serious disease caused by unchecked proliferation of mast cells. Exon 17 mutations are also found in patients with advanced gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), a type of cancer with strong dependence on oncogenic KIT signaling. In addition to bezuclastinib, the Cogent Research Team is developing a portfolio of novel targeted therapies to help patients fighting serious, genetically driven diseases initially targeting FGFR2 and ErbB2. Cogent Biosciences is based in Waltham, MA and Boulder, CO.

Contact:

Christi Waarich
Senior Director, Investor Relations
christi.waarich@cogentbio.com
617-830-1653


Primary Logo

You just read:

Cogent Biosciences Announces Participation at Upcoming Investor Conferences

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.