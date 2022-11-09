Table Needs Launches Table Needs Marketer to Provide Done-for-You Digital Marketing for Locally-Owned Quick Service Restaurants, Coffee Shops and Food Trucks

/EIN News/ -- MOBILE, Ala., Nov. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Table Needs, Inc. announces today the launch of Table Needs Marketer, a done-for-you digital marketing service that makes it simple and easy for quick service restaurants, coffee shops and food trucks to elevate their digital presence, attract more first and repeat customers, and boost revenue. Built and executed by food industry vets, Table Needs Marketer offers a variety of full-service options that include digital discoverability, organic social media, paid advertising, email marketing, and more.

"Launching Table Needs Marketer is a big milestone for both Table Needs and our client partners," says Ben Simmons, co-founder and CEO of Table Needs. "Restaurants know they need great marketing to grow their business and I'm really excited that Table Needs can fill that need in a way that takes the pressure off and makes a real difference for our partners."

Working with Table Needs is easy, flexible and affordable. Restaurants can pick and choose services or go all in with customized, integrated campaigns that cover all the bases. Currently, Table Needs Marketer includes the following services, with plans to expand in the near future:

Engaging Organic Social Media keeps restaurants top-of-mind

keeps restaurants top-of-mind Digital Advertising boosts awareness and promotes special offers

boosts awareness and promotes special offers Customized Landing Pages offer unique promotions and coupons

offer unique promotions and coupons Digital Discoverability amplifies restaurants on Google, Yelp and more

amplifies restaurants on Google, Yelp and more Personalized Email Marketing for announcing special offers and updates

for announcing special offers and updates Lead Generation with an easy, secure opt-in through your restaurant's WiFi

"Marketing is no longer an option for restaurants, it's a necessity. But to market effectively requires a lot of time and skills that restaurants running on a skeleton crew simply don't have," says Robby Trione, Marketing Director of Table Needs. "Table Needs Marketer provides done-for-you digital marketing so restaurants can focus on doing what they do best while we work on delivering more customers to their door."

Table Needs is a fast-growing provider of restaurant technology and business services for quick service restaurants, coffee shops and food trucks. Their growing suite of products includes point of sale, commission-free online ordering, digital menu management, time clock, payroll, digital marketing and more. Learn more at tableneeds.com/marketer.

For more information about Table Needs Marketer, contact Robby Trione, Marketing Director: robby@tableneeds.com.

