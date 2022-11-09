Brewbilt Manufacturing Chairman Projects $14M in Growth for the Year Ahead

/EIN News/ -- GRASS VALLEY, CA, Nov. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Today BrewBilt Manufacturing Inc. (the "Company") (OTCPINK: BBRW), announces the following statement from Chairman and CEO Jef Lewis.



Mr. Lewis stated, “The Company has had a good year in steady growth, as it continues to expand new brewhouses onto the East Coast and Europe. Our projected growth rate for next year, despite the potential of a recession, is $14M. This is based upon current orders in process, deliveries prior to years end, and new customer quotes of $20M.”

Mr. Lewis further stated, “Over the next 60 days I will be providing our shareholders and public markets information about the future of this Company and the strength we hold as a solidly built competitor and brand in the craft brew industry. The craft brew industry has been bulletproof for investors, as proven through 2008 to now. We are one of the only companies and brands expanding at a growth rate of 100% per year. The largest craft brewers in the world are now purchasing our equipment and we have the attention of both the American and European markets at a time when the entire beer industry is evolving into a generational market that is quickly accepting the new craft beer styles.”

Follow us on Twitter ( @BrewBilt ) and Instagram ( @BrewBilt_Mfg )

ABOUT BREWBILT MANUFACTURING COMPANY: ( http://www.brewbilt.com )

BrewBilt is one of the only California companies that designs and manufactures custom brewing and fermentation equipment for craft brewers dedicated to making excellent beer. BrewBilt brewhouses and tanks are fabricated by highly skilled local welders using best-in-class American stainless steel. Whether you're adding cellar tanks, starting a neighborhood brewpub, or expanding a regional microbrewery, look to BrewBilt to design a solution just for you.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS: This press release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements provide current expectations or forecasts of future events and are not guarantees of future performance, nor should they be relied upon as representing management's views as of any subsequent date. The forward-looking statements are based on management's expectations and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. Although management believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. Risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially include, without limitation, the Company's ability to effectively execute its business plans; unforeseen construction delays; the Company's need for additional capital; changes in general economic and financial market conditions; changes in the competitive environment; litigation; losses, customer bankruptcy, claims and assessments; and regulatory or legislative requirements affecting the Company's business. Management may elect to update forward-looking statements at some future point; however, it specifically disclaims any obligation to do so.



Contact: Jef Lewis, Chairman and CEO

BrewBilt Manufacturing Inc. - BBRW

(530) 802-5023

Info@BrewBilt.com

Source: BrewBilt Manufacturing Inc.