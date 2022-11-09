BrewBilt Brewing CEO Recaps 12 Months of Unprecedented Milestones

/EIN News/ -- GRASS VALLEY, CA, Nov. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – Today BrewBilt Brewing Company (the "Company") (OTCPINK: BRBL), announces the following statement from CEO Jef Lewis.

Mr. Lewis stated, “BrewBilt Brewing Company is one of the fastest expanding new brewers in the USA. Within the past 12 months the Company built a quality commercial brewery, began marketing and production of its core craft beers, launched them in July and is now on the shelves of the two largest grocery store chains in the world. In the history of brewing, no brewery has expanded into big-box distribution within a three-month period from its first production line.”

Mr. Lewis further stated, “We have on board a seasoned team of professionals who have a successful track record and who are well known in the industry that bring the company decades of experience. I plan on expanding on the details of our growth and who we are over the next 60 days. It is important to me that the public and our shareholders are a part of our story. Without them, we would not be here today.”

The company is now being recognized for its German inspired beers using traditional techniques and California craft malts and other local ingredients. BrewBilt Brewing Company has very good ratings on the popular craft beer rating site Untappd.com.

ABOUT BREWBILT BREWING COMPANY: (http://www.brewbiltbrewing.com)

Located in the Sierra Foothills of Northern California, BrewBilt Brewing Company produces its own line of premium craft beers. BrewBilt Brewing grew out of BrewBilt Manufacturing Inc., an iconic company that has been handcrafting custom breweries and fermentation systems since 2014. BrewBilt Brewing's production staff consists of industry veterans who use high quality brewing equipment and ingredients to deliver outstanding craft beer to California and beyond.

