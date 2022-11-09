The Habit Burger Grill Brings Signature Chargrilled Flavor To New Restaurant At Mission College

The Habit Burger Grill Opens Second Restaurant in Santa Clara on November 16, 2022

/EIN News/ -- IRVINE, Calif., Nov. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Habit Burger Grill , the California-based restaurant company renowned for its award-winning Charburgers grilled over an open flame, signature sandwiches, fresh salads, and more, announced the grand opening of a new location in Santa Clara’s Mission College. The second location in Santa Clara, this new The Habit Burger Grill is located at 2030 Wyatt Dr. Suite 120, Santa Clara, CA 95054. The fast-casual restaurant will serve up its ‘Habit Hospitality’ beginning November 16, 2022.



In honor of the grand opening, The Habit Burger Grill will host exclusive pre-opening VIP events for their CharClub and mobile app members. Guests can receive an invite to this exclusive sneak-peek by signing up for the CharClub at https://www.habitburger.com/santaclara/

VIP Event Details:

Free Charburger Day (Saturday, November 12): The first 200 guests at 11:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. will receive a free freshly-made Charburger, fries and drink. Must be a CharClub member and present VIP invitation.

The first 200 guests at 11:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. will receive a free freshly-made Charburger, fries and drink. Must be a CharClub member and present VIP invitation. Free Habit Day (Monday, November 14): The first 200 guests at 11:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. will receive a free chargrilled meal from one of our pre-set menus. Must be a CharClub member and present VIP invitation.

The first 200 guests at 11:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. will receive a free chargrilled meal from one of our pre-set menus. Must be a CharClub member and present VIP invitation. Free Habit Day (Tuesday, November 15): The first 200 guests at 11:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. will receive a free chargrilled meal from one of our pre-set menus. Must be a CharClub member and present VIP invitation.



The restaurant will offer dine-in, takeout and delivery that will be available via The Habit Mobile App and online at order.habitburger.com . Guests also have additional convenient ordering options, including state-of-the-art indoor self-serve kiosks and delivery through DoorDash, Postmates, and Uber Eats.

“Santa Clara holds a special place in our hearts, as we know the people of this city already love The Habit Burger Grill with our first location, which launched more than eight years ago,” said Iwona Alter, Chief Brand Officer at The Habit Burger Grill. “We hope to bring even more joy, craft and delicious eats to the people of Santa Clara with our second location at Mission College.”

The Habit Burger Grill is California’s best-kept secret, as it was named in Thrillist’s list of “Underrated Burger Chains that Need to be in Every State!” With its cooked-to-order mantra, The Habit Burger Grill’s open flame sears a distinctive smoky flavor into their famous Charburgers, fresh marinated chicken, sushi-grade ahi tuna and tenderloin steak. Guests at The Habit Burger Grill can always count on freshly-made, handcrafted quality served up with genuine hospitality.

This Habit Burger Grill’s dining room will be open from 10:30 a.m. - 10 p.m. Monday - Sunday.

Connect with The Habit Burger Grill on social media at facebook.com/habitburgergrill , instagram.com/habitburgergrill , twitter.com/habitburger , tiktok.com/@habitburgergrill , and youtube.com/habittube .

About The Habit Restaurants, Inc.

Born in Santa Barbara, California in 1969, The Habit Burger Grill is a burger-centric, fast-casual restaurant concept that specializes in preparing fresh, cooked-to-order chargrilled burgers and handcrafted sandwiches featuring grilled tenderloin steak, grilled chicken and sushi-grade ahi tuna cooked over an open flame. In addition, it features fresh handcrafted salads and an appealing selection of sides and shakes. The Habit Burger Grill was named the "best tasting burger in America" in July 2014 in a comprehensive survey conducted by one of America's leading consumer magazines, named in Thrillist’s list of “Underrated Burger Chains that Need to be in Every State!” and featured in Newsweek’s “America’s Favorite Restaurant Chains 2022.” The Habit Burger Grill has since grown to more than 330 restaurants in 14 states throughout Arizona, California, Florida, Idaho, Maryland, Massachusetts, Nevada, New Jersey, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Utah, Virginia and Washington as well as 11 international locations, five in China and six in Cambodia. More information is available at www.habitburger.com .

The Habit Burger Grill Press Contact:

KCPR, kathyekwon@gmail.com