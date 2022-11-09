FundCanna Hires Eric Kaufman as Chief Operating Officer

Eric Kaufman brings expertise in cannabis banking and financial services

/EIN News/ -- SAN DIEGO, Nov. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FundCanna , the leading provider of capital to small to medium-sized businesses throughout the cannabis sector, today announced the hire of Eric Kaufman as Chief Operating Officer. In this role, Kaufman will direct and oversee day-to-day execution of product development, business operations and execution of company initiatives.



Kaufman brings over 18 years of experience in business management and financial services. Previously the Chief Growth Officer at Dama Financial, one of the nation’s largest providers of access to cannabis banking, Kaufman managed P&L for sales, marketing and implementation teams, drove growth strategy through enterprise sales and strategic partnerships, and corporate development efforts across new targets, markets and verticals. Prior to his work with Dama Financial, Kaufman was president and partner at PSE Management, a sports management agency and worked in the payments industry.

“As FundCanna continues to scale to meet the financial needs of the cannabis industry, Eric will play a critical role in developing and evolving products, managing our day-to-day operations and identifying areas where we can optimize efficiencies to better serve our clients and staff. Eric’s operational expertise, leadership, familiarity with financial services and network in cannabis will help us achieve new milestones as we continue to invest in the long-term success of the cannabis space,” stated Adam Stettner, founder and CEO of FundCanna. “I am thrilled to have him on our team.”

“Access to capital, and more importantly reliable, renewable debt capital, continues to be one of the most pressing needs facing the cannabis industry. I’m excited to work alongside Adam and FundCanna‘s proven team as they are the gold standard by which cannabis companies can fund their businesses and fuel their growth. FundCanna offers operators the opportunity to collaborate with a true partner who understands the industry’s unique challenges,” said Kaufman.

“Eric will add to our ability to execute even more efficiently for our clients and strategic partners. I look forward to building on our momentum by having him on the team,” added Ryan Freitas, Chief Revenue Officer for FundCanna.

Members of the FundCanna team, including Stettner, Kaufman and Freitas, will be attending MJBizCon, the country’s largest cannabis conference, on November 16th to 18th in Las Vegas. Stop by and meet the team at booth #1908.

About FundCanna

FundCanna is the leading source of debt capital to the cannabis industry. For more than 20 years, their team of financial experts has provided nearly $20 billion in funding to underserved businesses and individuals across the country. FundCanna products are flexible and designed to service the unique needs of this amazing space. For more information about cannabis financing, visit fundcanna.com .