Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,322 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 294,374 in the last 365 days.

Alpha Tau to Present at Upcoming November Investor Conferences

/EIN News/ -- JERUSALEM, Nov. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alpha Tau Medical Ltd. (Nasdaq: DRTS, DRTSW) ("Alpha Tau", or the “Company”), the developer of the innovative alpha-radiation cancer therapy Alpha DaRT™, today announced the Company will present in person at the following investor conferences in November:

Event: Jefferies London Healthcare Conference
Date & Time: Wednesday, November 16, 2022 at 4:25pm GMT
Location: London, UK


Event: Piper Sandler 34th Annual Healthcare Conference
Date & Time: Wednesday, November 30, 2022 at 1:30pm EST
Location: New York, NY

Additional information can be found on the Events and Presentations section of Alpha Tau’s investor website, at www.alphatau.com/events. If you would like to schedule a 1:1 meeting, please contact the appropriate institutional representative.

About Alpha DaRT™

Alpha DaRT (Diffusing Alpha-emitters Radiation Therapy) is designed to enable highly potent and conformal alpha-irradiation of solid tumors by intratumoral delivery of radium-224 impregnated sources. When the radium decays, its short-lived daughters are released from the sources and disperse while emitting high-energy alpha particles with the goal of destroying the tumor. Since the alpha-emitting atoms diffuse only a short distance, Alpha DaRT aims to mainly affect the tumor, and to spare the healthy tissue around it.

About Alpha Tau Medical Ltd.

Founded in 2016, Alpha Tau is an Israeli medical device company that focuses on research, development, and potential commercialization of the Alpha DaRT for the treatment of solid tumors. The technology was initially developed by Prof. Itzhak Kelson and Prof. Yona Keisari from Tel Aviv University.

Investor Relations Contact

IR@alphatau.com


Primary Logo

You just read:

Alpha Tau to Present at Upcoming November Investor Conferences

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.