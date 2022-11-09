Global Cardiac Mapping Market Is Expected to Reach $4.6 Billion by 2031: Says AMR

Increase in numerous consequences like hypertension, cholesterol, diabetes, and obesity, which can cause strokes, cardiac arrests, or deadly heart attacks drives the growth of the global cardiac mapping market. Based on indication, the atrial fibrillation segment held the major share in 2021. By region, on the other hand, Asia-Pacific would garner the fastest CAGR by 2031.

/EIN News/ -- Portland, OR, Nov. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global Cardiac Mapping Market size was estimated at $2.6 billion in 2021 and is expected to hit $4.6 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 5.7% from 2022 to 2031. The report provides a detailed analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive landscape, and evolving market trends. The market study is a helpful source of information for the frontrunners, new entrants, investors, and shareholders in crafting strategies for the future and heightening their position in the market.

Report coverage & details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2022­–2031 Market Size in 2031 $4.6 Billion CAGR 5.7% No. of Pages in Report 310 Segments Covered End-user, Product, Indication, and Region. Drivers Increase in numerous consequences like hypertension, cholesterol, diabetes, and obesity, which can cause strokes, cardiac arrests, or deadly heart attacks. Opportunities Manufacturing of innovative products Restraints Scarcity of knowledgeable and experienced electrophysiologists and high cost of the cardiac mapping technique



Covid-19 scenario-

The majority of people who suffered from the virus had cardiovascular diseases. There were also individuals who developed it during the course of the illness, which increased the demand for cardiovascular treatments and related devices, thus impacting the global cardiac mapping market positively.

Also, the key market players in the industry started investing on R&D activities at a large scale, which boosted the market growth.

The global cardiac mapping market is analyzed across end-user, product, indication, and region. The report takes in an exhaustive analysis of segments and their sub-segments with the help of tabular and graphical representation. Investors and market players can benefit from the breakdown and devise stratagems based on the highest revenue-generating and fastest-growing segments stated in the report.

By end-user, the hospitals segment contributed to nearly three-fifths of the global cardiac mapping market revenue in 2021, and is expected to dominate by 2031. The same segment, on the other hand, would showcase the fastest CAGR of 6.2% throughout the forecast period.

Based on product, the contract cardiac mapping systems segment accounted for nearly two-thirds of the total market revenue in 2021, and is expected to dominate by 2031. The non-contract cardiac mapping systems segment, simultaneously, would cite the fastest CAGR of 6.8% throughout the forecast period.

Based on indication, the atrial fibrillation segment held more than half of the total market revenue in 2021, and is expected to dominate by 2031. The atrial flutter segment, however, would cite the fastest CAGR of 7.6 % throughout the forecast period.

Based on region, the market across North America generated more than two-fifths of the total market revenue in 2021, and is anticipated to retain the lion’s share by 2031. The Asia-Pacific region would also showcase the fastest CAGR of 8.3% during the forecast period. The other regions studied in the report include LAMEA and Europe.

The key market players analyzed in the global cardiac mapping market report include Acutus Medical Inc., APN Healthcare, BioSig Technologies, Boston Bioscientific Corporation, Johnson And Johnson (Biosense Webster), Kardium Inc., Koninklijke Philips, Abbott Laboratories, Lepu Medical Technology, Medtronic Plc., MicroPort Scientific Corporation, EPMap Systems, and others. These market players have embraced several strategies including partnership, expansion, collaboration, joint ventures, and others to highlight their prowess in the industry. The report is helpful in formulating the business performance, product portfolio, operating segments, and developments by the top players.



