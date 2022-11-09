Thin Clients Market Growth USD 1197.34 Million by 2027 | Business Opportunities, Growth Factors, Top Countries, Latest Technology | Development, Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin | Key Players, Types, Applications

/EIN News/ -- Pune, Nov. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Thin Clients market report shares valuable information about global development status, opportunities, and challenges in near future, as past data analyzed by industry experts which is helpful for you to take needful discussions. Thin Clients market study offers information about the sales and revenue during the historic and estimated period of 2017 to 2027. Understanding the benefits of the segment in identifying the significance of different factors that help the industry progress.

A thin client is a lightweight computer that has been optimized for establishing remote connections to a server-based computing environment. The server does most of the work, including starting software programs, processing numbers, and storing data. The global Thin Clients market size was valued at USD 950.47 million in 2021 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 3.92% during the forecast period, reaching USD 1197.34 million by 2027.



Segmentation by Types: -

Standalone Thin Client

With Monitor Thin Client

Mobile Thin Client

Segmentation by Applications: -

BFSI

IT and Telecom

Healthcare

Government

Others

Geographic Segmentation: -

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

The Middle East and Africa

Major players in the global market include: -

HP Development Company, L.P.

Advantech Co. Ltd.

Samsung Group

Cisco Systems, Inc.

IGEL Technology GmbH

Fujitsu Ltd.

LG Electronics Inc.

Siemens AG

NEC Corporation

Lenovo Group Limited

Dell Inc.

TOC of Thin Clients Market Research Report: -

1 Thin Clients Market Overview

2 Industry Outlook

3 Global Thin Clients Market Landscape by Player

4 Global Thin Clients Sales Volume and Revenue Region Wise (2017-2022)

5 Global Thin Clients Sales Volume, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

6 Global Thin Clients Market Analysis by Application

7 Global Thin Clients Market Forecast (2022-2027)

8 Thin Clients Market Upstream and Downstream Analysis

9 Players Profiles

10 Research Findings and Conclusion

11 Appendix

