Former COO of window shades giant, Somfy, joins RYSE: a startup disrupting the smart shades segment of the smart home industry.

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Nov. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RYSE Inc., a global provider of technology that helps solve the problem of wasted energy in homes and buildings by simply automating window shades, announced the appointment of a new advisory board member, Tom Murphy.

"After hearing from past customers and partners in our industry, one common thread was how expensive motorized shades were. When RYSE founder, Trung Pham, introduced me to the RYSE SmartShade, I was immediately impressed by how easy it was to install and set up, and its potential to be sold into homes and buildings with manually installed window shades. With only 5-7% of shades ever motorized, I believe RYSE has an enormous market opportunity to distribute their SmartShades," said Murphy.

Murphy is the former Chief Operating Officer at Somfy N.A., a French, publicly traded company that invented motorized shades and has a market cap reaching $6 Billion Euros. Somfy is also the largest global manufacturer of motors for window shades and awnings.

Prior to his time at Somfy, Murphy also held high-ranking positions at Lutron, a leader in lighting controls, and another market leader for custom motorized shade installations. Combined, he has over 16 years of experience in the shade automation industry.

Murphy will hold a pivotal position in guiding RYSE strategically and making key introductions to contacts in the window-covering industry. Murphy joins the advisory board during a time of progression and preparation as the team works toward its goal of making RYSE synonymous with SmartShades.

About RYSE:

RYSE Inc. is a global provider of technology that helps solve the problem of wasted energy in homes and buildings by simply automating window shades. Their solutions provide comfort and convenience to the masses and independent living to the growing aging population and the disabled. Learn more at https://www.helloryse.com/.

Primary Logo

