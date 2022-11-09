Submit Release
BioCryst to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

/EIN News/ -- RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., Nov. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: BCRX) today announced that the company will present at the following investor conferences:

  • The Jefferies London Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, November 16, 2022, at 12:00 p.m. ET.

  • The 5th Annual Evercore ISI HealthCONx Conference (virtual) on Tuesday, November 29, 2022, at 8:25 a.m. ET.

  • The Piper Sandler 34th Annual Healthcare Conference in New York on Wednesday, November 30, 2022, at 8:30 a.m. ET.

Links to live audio webcasts and replays of the presentations may be accessed in the Investors & Media section of BioCryst’s website at http://www.biocryst.com.

About BioCryst Pharmaceuticals
BioCryst Pharmaceuticals discovers novel, oral, small-molecule medicines that treat rare diseases in which significant unmet medical needs exist and an enzyme plays a key role in the biological pathway of the disease. Oral, once-daily ORLADEYO® (berotralstat) is approved in the United States and many global markets. BioCryst has active programs to develop oral medicines for multiple targets across the complement system, including oral factor D inhibitors BCX9930 and BCX10013, which are in clinical development. RAPIVAB® (peramivir injection) is approved in the U.S. and multiple global markets, with post-marketing commitments ongoing. For more information, please visit the company’s website at www.biocryst.com.

Investor Contact:
John Bluth
+1 919 859 7910
jbluth@biocryst.com

Media Contact:
Catherine Collier Kyroulis
+1 917 886 5586
ckyroulis@biocryst.com


