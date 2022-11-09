Submit Release
First Advantage to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

/EIN News/ -- ATLANTA, Nov. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Advantage Corporation (NASDAQ: FA), a leading global provider of HR technology solutions for screening, verifications, safety, and compliance, today announced management participation in the following investor events:

  • RBC Capital Markets Global Technology, Internet, Media and Telecommunications Conference in New York – Scott Staples, Chief Executive Officer, and David Gamsey, EVP and Chief Financial Officer, will present on Wednesday, November 16, 2022 at approximately 11:10 a.m. ET. A live audio webcast and subsequent replay will be available for a limited time on the Company's investor relations website at https://investors.fadv.com/news-events/events-presentations, or accessed directly at http://www.veracast.com/webcasts/rbc/tmit2022/669t1b.cfm. Company management will also participate in investor meetings.
  • J.P. Morgan Ultimate Services Investor Conference in New York – Company management will participate in investor meetings on Thursday, November 17, 2022.

About First Advantage

First Advantage (NASDAQ: FA) is a leading global provider of HR technology solutions for screening, verifications, safety, and compliance. The Company delivers innovative solutions and insights that help customers manage risk and hire the best talent. Enabled by its proprietary technology, First Advantage’s products and solutions help companies protect their brands and provide safer environments for their customers and their most important resources: employees, contractors, contingent workers, tenants, and drivers. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, First Advantage performs screens in over 200 countries and territories on behalf of its more than 33,000 customers. For more information about First Advantage, visit the Company’s website at https://fadv.com/.

Investor Contact

Stephanie Gorman
Vice President, Investor Relations
Investors@fadv.com
(888) 314-9761


