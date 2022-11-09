Submit Release
IsoPlexis to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

/EIN News/ -- BRANFORD, Conn., Nov. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IsoPlexis Corporation (Nasdaq: ISO), a company empowering labs to leverage the cells and proteome changing the course of human health, today announced it will be participating in the following investor conferences.

  • Canaccord Genuity MedTech, Diagnostics and Digital Health & Services Forum, New York, NY
    Multi-Omics Panel on Thursday, November 17th at 1:00 p.m. Eastern Time / 10:00 a.m. Pacific Time
  • Evercore ISI HealthCONx Conference, Virtual
    Fireside Chat on Thursday, December 1st at 12:10 p.m. Eastern Time / 9:10 a.m. Pacific Time

A live webcast and replay of the Evercore ISI HealthCONx Conference fireside chat will be available on the “Investors” section of the company website at: www.isoplexis.com.

About IsoPlexis

IsoPlexis is empowering labs to leverage the cells and proteome changing the course of human health. Its platforms provide insights into how multi-functional immune cells communicate and respond, assisting researchers in understanding and predicting disease progression, treatment resistance and therapeutic efficacy.

IsoPlexis has been named Top Innovation or Design by The Scientist Magazine, Fierce, BIG Innovation, Red Dot and multiple others. The IsoPlexis platform is used globally by researchers, including those at the top 15 global pharmaceutical companies by revenue and 78% of leading U.S. comprehensive cancer centers.

