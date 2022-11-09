Athira Pharma to Present at Stifel 2022 Healthcare Conference

Submit Release
/EIN News/ -- BOTHELL, Wash., Nov. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Athira Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATHA), a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing small molecules to restore neuronal health and slow neurodegeneration, today announced that members of Athira’s management team will participate in the Stifel 2022 Healthcare Conference taking place Nov. 15-16, 2022 in New York City. Members of management will participate in a fireside chat on Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022 at 4:45 p.m. EST.

A live webcast of the fireside chat can be accessed from the Investors section of the Athira website at https://investors.athira.com/news-and-events/events-and-presentations-investor. An archived replay of the webcast will be available for at least 30 days following the event.

About Athira Pharma, Inc.
Athira Pharma, Inc., headquartered in the Seattle, Washington area, is a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing small molecules to restore neuronal health and slow neurodegeneration. Athira aims to provide rapid cognitive improvement and alter the course of neurological diseases with its novel mechanism of action. Athira is currently advancing its pipeline of therapeutic candidates targeting the HGF/MET neurotrophic system for Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s disease dementia, Dementia with Lewy bodies and neuropsychiatric indications. For more information, visit www.athira.com. You can also follow Athira on FacebookLinkedIn and @athirapharma on Twitter and Instagram.

