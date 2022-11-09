Submit Release
Freeline to Present at the Stifel Healthcare Conference

/EIN News/ -- LONDON, Nov. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc (Nasdaq: FRLN) today announced that Chief Executive Officer Michael Parini will participate in a fireside chat at the Stifel Healthcare Conference being held in New York.

The fireside chat will take place on November 16th at 8:35 am ET. Senior management will also participate in one-on-one investor meetings during the conference.

A live webcast of the fireside chat will be available on the Investors section of Freeline’s website at www.freeline.life. An archived replay of the fireside chat will be available for approximately 90 days following the fireside chat.

About Freeline Therapeutics
Freeline is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing transformative adeno-associated virus (AAV) vector-mediated systemic gene therapies. The company is dedicated to improving patient lives through innovative, one-time treatments that may provide functional cures for inherited, systemic debilitating diseases. Freeline uses its proprietary, rationally designed AAV vector and capsid (AAVS3), along with novel promoters and transgenes, to deliver a functional copy of a therapeutic gene into human liver cells, thereby expressing a persistent functional level of the missing or dysfunctional protein into the patient’s bloodstream. The company has clinical programs in hemophilia B, Fabry disease, and Gaucher disease Type 1. Freeline is headquartered in the UK and has operations in Germany and the U.S.

IR Contact:
Naomi Aoki
Senior Vice President, Head of Investor Relations & Communications
naomi.aoki@freeline.life
+1 617 283 4298


Primary Logo

