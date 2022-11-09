Theresa Haskett of the United States Celebrated As New Author During Public Book Launch In Hampton VA

Tabori Hunter, Sebrenna Young, New Aurthor Theresa Haskett, Sherri Holley, and Maurtoinette Odems

Linda Harrison, New Author Theresa Haskett, Angela Smith and Stephanie Haskett

Dr. Robin West, World Civility Ambassador Barbara H. Smith and Universal Peace Ambassador Dr. Ruben West (B. H. Smith being awarded for her international work at a ceremony held in Nairobi Kenya)