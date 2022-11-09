Theresa Haskett of the United States Celebrated As New Author During Public Book Launch In Hampton VA
Dr. Robin West, World Civility Ambassador Barbara H. Smith and Universal Peace Ambassador Dr. Ruben West (B. H. Smith being awarded for her international work at a ceremony held in Nairobi Kenya)
L to R: Darlene Blacknall Ramseur, Theresa Haskett, Ella House, Gloria Henderson, (Founder of BHS & Associates & Empowering You, It’s Your Time): Dr. Barbara H. Smith, Shani Smith, Linnea Blizzard, Dr. Terri James, and Carla A. Murphy.
Sometimes lives can be changed from truth and transparency shared by another person. Theresa is that person and this book has her transparency. I believe lives will be changed from this project.”NAIROBI COUNTY, WESTLANDS SUB COUNTY, KENYA, November 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Excited onlookers gathered to celebrate the launch of the new book entitled Empowering You – It’s Your Time. The book is an international collaboration of powerful women sharing practical and immediately implementable solutions to bring about a positive change.
— Dr. Ruben West
Theresa E. Haskett was being celebrated for her contribution to the project. Theresa is an International Author, Ordained Evangelist, Chef, and is a passionate, loving, caring Woman of God. With over 25 years of experience in cooking, and over 15 years of ministry, Theresa finds ways to not only feed people she meets in the natural sense, but to also feed them in the spiritual as well, giving her the best of both worlds at what she loves doing the most: feeding God’s people with love, compassion, and inspiration. She also has a passion for helping abused women, and with her story in the book “Empowering You, It’s Your Time”, she’s become an Inspirational Speaker, volunteering in the Women Shelters, helping other women to be free from their past. Theresa made a promise to God, that she would always be the one to show people the love of God that they deserve.
Theresa is a proud mother of two daughters, and is grateful to have a legacy to leave behind for her two grandchildren, showing them that it’s never too late to turn your life around, as she did when she decided to go to college for the first time in her life at the age of 38, completing her Associates in Science in Administrative Support Technology minoring in Medical Office at Thomas Nelson Community College in 2009. Know that
with God, all things are possible.
Theresa is known for her excellent service, hospitality, and commitment for helping others. These skill sets have opened many doors for her with her gifting for ministry. She currently is the Office and Operations Manager for On Purpose Ministries Worship Center, Inc, in Hampton, Virginia where she also assists as needed with the daycare at On Purpose Ministries called Precious Jewels Learning Center. Within the ministry, Theresa is the head Armor Bearer for her Apostle’s Ernest and Renee Williams. She also leads the Follow-Up team, is on the First Impressions Team, and is part of the Hospitality Team. Theresa has a vision to travel all around the world feeding people not only in the natural, but in the spiritual, and she refuses to stop until she fulfills that assignment. She gives thanks to everyone that has been there for her, but especially to her parents Kathlene Holloway and Herbert Haskett, to her spiritual leaders Apostle Ernest and Renee Williams, and to Barbara H. Smith, Dr. Traci Ward, and Dr. Ruben West for seeing the desire and the need for her to tell her story in “Empowering You, It’s Your Time.”
This book servers as another accomplishment for Theresa Elaine Haskett. She has also received her Master’s in Human Services Counseling-Life Coach in 2022
from Liberty University, and a Certificate in Nutrition in 2021 from Liberty University. She also received her Bachelor’s in Religion, with a minor in Management from St Leo University. She received her credentials as a Licensed Minister and Ordained Evangelist at On Purpose Ministries Worship Center Inc. in Hampton, Virginia.
She is an active member in serving the community with the Hampton’s Police Academy Alumni, a volunteer Chaplain at the Hampton Police Department, a member of the Omega Nu Lambda National Honor Society, and a faithful pledge donor for St. Jude’s Children Hospital. Teresa also received the Sisters Empowering Sisters Award for excellence and service for the Sisters Empowerment Retreat hosted and directed by none other than Barbara H. Smith and her co-director Shani Smith.
The book participants were assembled by Barbara H. Smith and the foreword was written by Dr. Ruben West.
Barbara H. Smith is also known as the "Celebrity Speaker Trainer." She's an entrepreneur, speaker, trainer, actor, business strategist, and the author of "Speak, Coach, Train – Strategies to Discover Your Passion." She also offers one-on-one executive coaching for leaders. Her coaching is designed to help clients improve their careers, engage their audiences, and promote their messages.
As a professional, transformational speaker and coach, Barbara has engaged, inspired, and empowered people from all walks of life to craft and deliver their presentations more clearly and effectively. Her presentation skills, storytelling techniques, and energy level services keep audiences on the edges of their seats, thus making her services to be sought after by aspiring speakers worldwide. With more than 20 years of speaking experience, she has worked with countless business leaders, financial gurus, top entertainers, WNBA athletes, and international personalities and served global corporations like Capital One, Canon, ALCOA, and Blue Cross/Blue Shield.
For questions about the book or to contact the author Theresa Haskett you can reach her by email at theresa_haskett@yahoo.com.
Ruben Maurice West
R West Enterprises
email us here