Pharmaceutical Packaging Market Size Analysis, Industry Outlook, & Region Forecast till 2030

VANCOUVER, BC, UNITED STATES, November 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The reports cover key developments in the Pharmaceutical Packaging market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, partnerships and collaborations. These activities have paved way for expansion of business and customer base of market players.

The global pharmaceutical packaging market size was USD 119.24 Billion in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 10.3% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Growing awareness about verifying pharmaceutical product details in packaging along with rapid advancements in packaging technology is a key factor driving market revenue growth. in addition, increasing use of drugs in the form of capsules and other forms of medication is also driving growth of the market.

Some major companies in the global market report include AptarGroup, Inc., ACIC Pharmaceuticals Inc., BD, West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc., Comar, Gerresheimer AG, Schott, Nemera, Amcor plc., and Medical Packaging Inc., LLC.

Highlights from the Report

The blister pack strips segment is expected to account for a significantly larger revenue share during the forecast period. Over 50% of total medicines consumed by patients globally are manufactured in the form of tablets and capsules, which are packaged in blister packs or plastic bottles, whereas plastic bottles cause environmental issues owing to non-biodegradability.

Blister pack strips incorporate a little quantity of plastic together with recyclable metals such as aluminum. This is driving demand for blister pack strip packaging for distribution of capsules and tablets.

The plastic segment is expected to account for a significantly large revenue share during the forecast period. Bottles made from different polymers and plastics are relatively more resistant to shear and stress than their counterparts made with glass. It is lightweight and flexible, therefore can be molded into any shape according to the requirement of pharmaceutical product. Medical-grade polymers are inert and resistant to chemical corrosion that can be imparted to packaging by medicinal composition.

Emergen Research has segmented the global pharmaceutical packaging market based on product, material, end-use, and region:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Blister Pack Strips

Fluid Bags

Bottles and Caps

Ampoules

Medication Tubes

Others

Material Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Plastic

Polyvinyl Chloride

Ethylene Vinyl Acetate

Polypropylene

Others

Glass

Borosilicate Glass

Amber Color Glass

Others

Paper

Aluminum

Others

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Pharmaceutical Industry

Hospitals

Nursing Homes

Contract Packaging

Pharmacies and Retail Stores

Geographical Segmentation:

The latest research report entails an in-depth analysis of the current growth opportunities for various regions of the Pharmaceutical Packaging Market, gauging their revenue share over the forecast timeline. Furthermore, the report analyses the year-on-year growth rate of these regions over the forecast duration. The leading market regions profiled in the report are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

The report offers a comprehensive understanding of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the overall market growth and expansion. COVID-19 has affected the global economy by interfering with production and demand, causing market disruption, and inducing financial instability.

