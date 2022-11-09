Jyotirgamay solutions signs partnership agreement with US based SaaS company

Sudhir Kumar Singh mentoring marketing professionals

MIAMI, FLORIDA, USA, November 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Jyotirgamay Solutions founded and mentored by Sudhir Kumar Singh announced signing of contract with SaaS company from Miami, Florida looking to explore & expand itself in APAC region.

"We will soon start hiring aggressively for Bharat positions . We have also set up our new corporate office in Pune, Bharat to facilitate the scaled up operations for US based company." Pramod Singh Bhakt, the director of Jyotirgamay Solutions informed.

"The company is expecting to tap GCC markets for its transformation and talent offerings." He added.

"The company has expanded its footprint to five major economic zones - US, UAE, Singapore, UK and APAC regions just in a span of less than 18 months. Guided and run by code of Bhagavad Gita is something very unique we are taking to the corporate world. I do not think of success or failure but expect everyone to sit tight in this journey by believing in the organization's core philosophy" said Sudhir Singh.

Jyotirgamay Solutions started its journey post covid in June 2021 to build an ecosystem for its 3T offerings i.e Talent, Transformation & Technology. It is founded by industry leaders who have served the IT industry for more than 30 years. Currently Jyotirgamay Solutions have a footprint in all major economic zones namely- US, GCC, APAC and UK. With growing Bharat economic activities, companies like Jyotirgamay Solutions are providing their services to help startups and SMEs to go to the next level and make them stand in Global competition. Indian IT industry has booked the fastest growth record in a decade to $227 bn in pandemic-hit FY22.

Nasscom, which has ceased to give a growth projection for the future, said that a chief executives' survey pointed to another growth year. Over 70 per cent of those polled said they will be able to maintain growth in 2022 as well. These figures seem to motivate Indian entrepreneurs like Pramod Singh Bhakt and validated by industry leaders like Sudhir Kumar Singh.

Zoho Corporation also announced it has reached $1 billion in annual revenue, becoming the first billion dollar product company in India. Amid these announcements its quite obvious that soon Bharatiya Entrepreneurs will outrun the existing global corporations.