Global Military Drones Market Key Opportunities And Strategies For 2022-2031
The Business Research Company's "Military Drones Market Report 2022” forecasts the military drones market is expected to grow from $ 13.30 billion in 2021 to $18.90 billion in 2026 at a rate of 7.3%. The market is then expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.1% from 2026 and reach $25.39 billion in 2031.
Increasing internal and external security threats will drive the growth of the military drones market.
Military Drones Market Trends
Companies in the military drones market are focusing on utilizing the Internet of Things (IoT) within operations on systems used on the ground and in the air.
Military Drones Market Overview
The military drones market consists of sales of military drones and related services. Military drones are specifically used for military purposes, such as border surveillance, battle damage management, combat operations, communication, delivery, and anti-terrorism weaponry. Drones are mainly used in situations where manned flight is considered too risky or difficult.
Market Segmentation
• By Drone Type – MALE, HALE, TUAV, UCAV, SUAV
• By Technology –Remotely Operated, Semi-Autonomous, Autonomous
• By type –Fixed-Wing, Rotary Wing, Hybrid.
• By Application –Search And Rescue, National Defense, Military Exercises, Other Applications.
• By Geography: North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia-Pacific holds the largest share in the market.
Market Size Data
• Forecast period: Historical and Future
• By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.
• By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.
Major market players such as Lockheed Martin Corporation, Northrop Grumman Corp, Thales Group, The Boeing Company, Raytheon Technologies Corporation
