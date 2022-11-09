Insights Into The Global Hostels Market 2022-2031 Forecast Period
The Business Research Company’s Hostels Market 2022 – Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2031
The Business Research Company's "Hostels Market Report 2022” forecasts the hostels market is expected to grow from $5.74 billion in 2021 to $7,278.7 million in 2026 at a rate of 4.9%. The market is then expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.5% from 2026 and reach $9,50 billion in 2031.
The millennial population is expected to drive the hostels market.
Hostels Market Trends
Hybrid hostels are growing in popularity among young professional travelers. They provide a combination of affordability and sociability of dorm-accommodation, with the high-end facilities of traditional hotels.
Hostels Market Overview
The hostels global market consists of sales of hostels and related services. A hostel can be described as a kind of budget-friendly shared accommodation that has a common area. Hostels typically have dorm-style rooms for travelers, but private rooms and hotel-like facilities are also available nowadays. Hostels prefer to concentrate on building a sociable atmosphere and are much less costly than a hotel.
Hostels Global Market Report 2022 from TBRC covers the following information:
Market Segmentation
• By Type – Students, Workers, Other Types
• By Price Point – Economy, Mid-Range, Luxury
• By Booking – Online Bookings, Direct Bookings, Other Booking Modes
• By Geography: North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia-Pacific holds the largest share in the market.
Market Size Data
• Forecast period: Historical and Future
• By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.
• By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.
Major market players such as A&O Hotels and Hostels, Che Lagarto, St Christopher’s Inns, Vietnam Backpacker Hostels, Loki Hostels
Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.
Hostels Global Market Report 2022 is one of The Business Research Company's comprehensive reports that provides in-depth hostels market research. The market report gives hostels global market analysis, hostels market forecast market size, hostels global market segments, hostels global market growth drivers, hostels global market share, hostels global market growth across geographies, and hostels market competitors' revenues and market positioning.
