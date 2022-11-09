Insights Into The Global Hostels Market 2022-2031 Forecast Period

Hostels Market 2022 – Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2031

The Business Research Company's "Hostels Market Report 2022” forecasts the hostels market is expected to grow from $5.74 billion in 2021 to $7,278.7 million in 2026 at a rate of 4.9%. The market is then expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.5% from 2026 and reach $9,50 billion in 2031.

The millennial population is expected to drive the hostels market.

Hostels Market Trends

Hybrid hostels are growing in popularity among young professional travelers. They provide a combination of affordability and sociability of dorm-accommodation, with the high-end facilities of traditional hotels.

Hostels Market Overview

The hostels global market consists of sales of hostels and related services. A hostel can be described as a kind of budget-friendly shared accommodation that has a common area. Hostels typically have dorm-style rooms for travelers, but private rooms and hotel-like facilities are also available nowadays. Hostels prefer to concentrate on building a sociable atmosphere and are much less costly than a hotel.

Hostels Global Market Report 2022 from TBRC covers the following information:

Market Segmentation

• By Type – Students, Workers, Other Types

• By Price Point – Economy, Mid-Range, Luxury

• By Booking – Online Bookings, Direct Bookings, Other Booking Modes

• By Geography: North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia-Pacific holds the largest share in the market.

Market Size Data

• Forecast period: Historical and Future

• By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Major market players such as A&O Hotels and Hostels, Che Lagarto, St Christopher’s Inns, Vietnam Backpacker Hostels, Loki Hostels

Hostels Global Market Report 2022 is one of The Business Research Company's comprehensive reports that provides in-depth hostels market research.

