Water-Soluble Fertilizers Market is Expected To Grow at a Lucrative CAGR Of 5.6% by 2028 : Fior Markets

NEWARK, UNITED STATES, November 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per the report published by Fior Markets, the global water-soluble fertilizers market is estimated to be valued at USD 10.02 Billion in 2020 and projected to reach USD 15.49 Billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 5.6%.

The water-soluble fertilizers market is witnessing significant growth form the past years. The rise in demand for food security for the expanding population, advancements in farming practises and technology, growth in demand for fruits and vegetables, and the ease of application of water-soluble fertilisers are all driving market expansion. These fertiliser variations' low cost effectiveness may limit their application in nations with low per capita income.

Fertilizers that dissolve in water and can be easily added to or leached out of the soil are known as water soluble fertilisers. N P K is the most important nutrient among the sixteen elements essential for a crop's development and growth. Water Soluble NPKs are exceptionally effective for enhancing the yield and quality of horticultural, field, and cash crops since they are fast acting, highly efficient, and easy to use. N-P-K values are frequently mentioned on the label of soluble fertilisers. The percentages stated are not always exact; they are an indication of the smallest percentage of the listed element that the fertiliser contains. The reason for this is that firms don't want their competitors to know how much nutrients are in their product, thus they list the lowest quantities possible to prevent duplication of their secret growth chemicals. The letters N, P, and K stand for nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium or potash, respectively. N-P-K are the three most important and always specified on water soluble fertilisers, in that order, of the 16 known elements necessary for plant life (12 of which are found in water soluble fertilisers) (except Eco-Grow, which lists N-K-P).

The global water-soluble fertilizers market is expected to witness significant growth, the demand for effective fertilisers that can considerably increase nutrient uptake inside crops while also providing nutrients in a controlled manner is fueling the expansion of the water-soluble fertilisers market. The factors restraining the market growth the high cost of speciality fertilisers such as water-soluble fertilisers and controlled fertilisers may act as a major barrier on market expansion.

Key players operating in global water-soluble fertilizers market include Lowa Fertilizer Company, The Mosaic Company, Yara, Everris International B.V., Sinochem Group Co. Ltd., K+S AKTiengesellschaft, Sinochem Group Co. Ltd., Qatar Petroleum, Everris International B.V., Compo GmbH & Co. Kg, Agrium Inc., Coromandel International, Coromandel International, and Hebei Monband Water Soluble Fertilizer Co. Ltd. To gain a competitive advantage through combined synergies, most important actors have been exploring new regions through new product launches, alliances, and acquisitions all over the world. Lowa Fertilizer Company and The Mosaic Company are some of the key manufacturers operating in water-soluble fertilizers market.

For instance, In January 2020, the Gujarat Agro Industries Corporation (GAIC) will offer a water-soluble fertiliser product under the brand name ‘Agro.'

Fertigation segment dominated the market and held the largest market share of 63% in the year 2020

On the basis of application, the global water-soluble fertilizers market is segmented into fertigation and foliar application. Fertigation segment dominated the market and held the largest market share of 63% in the year 2020. Water-soluble fertilisers are frequently applied using fertilisation. Fertigation is an effective way to control nutrient deficit and boost plant fertility and output. The growing popularity of micro irrigation and precision watering techniques has proven to be a primary driving force behind the fertigation trend.

Horticultural segment dominated the market and held the largest market share of 37.15% in the year 2020

On the basis of crop type, the global water-soluble fertilizers market is segmented into horticultural, field and turf & ornamentals. Horticultural segment dominated the market and held the largest market share of 37.15% in the year 2020. This growth is attributed to the increased demand for fruits and vegetables by the world's rising population.

Regional Segment of Water-Soluble Fertilizers Market

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan India, Rest of APAC)

South America (Brazil and Rest of South America)

Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa, Rest of MEA)

On the basis of geography, the global water-soluble fertilizers market is classified into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America. Europe region holds the largest market share of 43% in the year 2020. This growth is ascertained to countries like Russia, Spain, and France in the European region that have a high adoption rate of specialty fertilisers. The industry is being fuelled by changing climatic circumstances in Europe, as well as a strong penetration of global speciality fertiliser producers in the European market. The Asia-Pacific market would grow at the quickest compound annual rate. In agriculture-oriented Asian countries, degraded arable land and restricted water supplies are driving demand for highly effective fertilisers like WSFs. Multinational agricultural conglomerates such as ICL, Nutrien, Yara, and others have increased their investment in Asia-Pacific, as the region is growing as a viable market for modern fertilisers with great development potential.

About the report:

The global water-soluble fertilizers market is analysed on the basis of value (USD billion). All the segments have been analysed on global, regional and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each segment. The report offers in-depth analysis of driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining the key insights of the market. The study includes porter’s five forces model, attractiveness analysis, raw material analysis, and competitors’ position grid analysis.

