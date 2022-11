VIETNAM, November 9 -

HÀ NỘI — German Chancellor Olaf Scholz will pay an official visit to Việt Nam on November 13-14.

The visit is made at the invitation of Vietnamese Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính, announced the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Việt Nam and Germany set up their diplomatic relations on September 23, 1975. The ties were elevated to a strategic partnership in October 2011. —VNS