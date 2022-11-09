PHILIPPINES, November 9 - Press Release

November 9, 2022 Gatchalian presses for Magna Carta for seafarers amid global training standard concerns Senator Win Gatchalian pressed for the creation of a Magna Carta for Filipino seafarers, through Senate Bill No. 822, in a bid to provide them with better protection, build their competencies through education and skills training, and improve their overall competitiveness and personal advantage. Gatchalian's call came in the wake of a deadline this month given by the European Maritime Safety Agency (EMSA) to some maritime schools in the country to comply with international standards on training and certification for seafarers which could lead to job losses if they continue to be non-compliant. The "Magna Carta of Filipino Seafarers" seeks to ensure that Filipino seafarers are continuously nurtured, protected, and guided by the government in terms of setting up mechanisms that can protect them even beyond the country's borders, recognize their rights, contributions, and unique role as essential maritime professionals. Gatchalian said the proposed measure also seeks to ensure that Filipino seafarers are afforded the right to just terms and conditions of work, the right to educational advancement and training at reasonable and affordable costs, and the right to fair treatment in the event of a maritime accident, among others. In addition, the bill ensures that seafarers' employment shall cease when they complete their period of contractual service. While leaders from the transportation, labor, foreign affairs, and migrant workers departments vowed to address concerns on training standards, Gatchalian said that the urgent problem needs to be addressed immediately. He noted that the Philippines continues to be one of the major suppliers of maritime labor globally. It is estimated that there is one Filipino seafarer for every 4 to 5 crew members on board a vessel at any time. While there was a 54% drop in the total number of seafarers deployed overseas in 2020 amid the COVID-19 pandemic, it was reported that the level of deployment in 2021 was almost the same before the pandemic at around 40,000 deployments per month. High demand for Filipino seafarers has resulted in sea-based remittances to reach $6.54 billion in 2021, accounting for 21% of total dollar remittances, Gatchalian said. Gatchalian isinusulong ang Magna Carta para sa mga seaman Iginigiit ni Senador Win Gatchalian ang paglikha ng Magna Carta para sa mga Pilipinong seaman, sa pamamagitan ng Senate Bill No. 822, sa hangaring mabigyan sila ng mas maayos na proteksyon, mapalakas ang kanilang mga kakayahan sa pamamagitan ng edukasyon at pagsasanay, at mapagbuti ang kanilang competitiveness. Ang panawagan ni Gatchalian ay kasunod ng deadline ngayong buwan na ibinigay ng European Maritime Safety Agency (EMSA) sa ilang maritime schools sa bansa na sumunod sa international standards sa pagsasanay at sertipikasyon para sa mga marino. Sinasabi kasing maaaring mauwi sa pagkawala ng trabaho kung magpapatuloy na hindi sumunod ang mga maritime schools sa international standards. Ang "Magna Carta of Filipino Seafarers" ay naglalayong tiyakin na ang mga Pilipinong seafarers ay maaalagan, mapoprotektahan, at magagabayan ng pamahalaan sa pamamagitan ng mga mekanismo na maaaring magprotekta sa kanila kahit sa labas ng bansa, kilalanin ang kanilang mga karapatan, kontribusyon, at natatanging papel bilang mahahalagang propesyonal sa maritime industry. Sinabi ni Gatchalian na layon rin ng panukalang batas na tiyakin na ang mga Pilipinong seaman ay nabibigyan ng karapatan sa makatarungang mga tuntunin at kondisyon ng trabaho, karapatan sa pagsulong sa edukasyon at pagsasanay sa abot-kayang halaga, at ang karapatan sa patas na pagtrato sakaling magkaroon ng aksidente sa karagatan. Dagdag pa rito, tinitiyak ng panukalang batas na hindi titigil ang trabaho ng mga marino hangga't hindi natatapos ang kanilang kontrata. Sinabi man ng mga namumuno sa mga sektor ng transportasyon, labor, foreign affairs, at migrant workers na tutugunan nila ang isyu, mariing sinabi ni Gatchalian na ang naturang problema ay kailangang masolusyunan agad. Sinabi niya na ang Pilipinas ay patuloy na isa sa mga pangunahing tagapagtustos ng maritime labor sa buong mundo. Tinatayang mayroong isang Filipino seafarer sa bawat 4 o 5 tripulante na nakasakay ng barko anumang oras. Bagama't may 54% na pagbaba sa kabuuang bilang ng mga seafarer na na-deploy sa ibang bansa noong 2020 sa gitna ng pandemya, iniulat na ang antas ng deployment noong 2021 ay halos pareho sa antas bago dumating ang pandemya sa humigit-kumulang 40,000 deployment bawat buwan. Ang mataas na demand para sa mga Filipino seafarer ay nagresulta sa sea-based remittances na umabot sa $6.54 billion noong 2021, na kumakatawan ng 21% ng kabuuang dollar remittances, sabi ni Gatchalian. "Ito ay isang patunay kung gaano kalaki ang kontribusyon ng industriya sa paglago ng ekonomiya ng bansa kaya't dapat magkaroon ng mga epekto na lalong magpapalakas sa industriya at magbibigay ng sapat na proteksyon sa ating mga marino," dagdag nya.