ASEAN armies promote regional cohesion for peace

VIETNAM, November 9 -

HÀ NỘI — The 10th Conference of ASEAN Senior Non-Commissioned Officers (ASMAM-10) took place in Hà Nội on Wednesday under the chair of Colonel Nguyễn Lê Phương, Deputy Director of the Institute for Defence International Relations under the Vietnamese Ministry of National Defence.

In his opening remarks, Colonel Dương Quý Nam, Director of the Institute for Defence International Relations, emphasised the increasingly important role of non-commissioned officers in cooperation between the armies of ASEAN countries, saying that the force directly participates in not only combat operations but also activities to respond to natural disasters and epidemics.

He underlined the important and urgent requirement to promote further cooperation between non-commissioned officers of the armies of regional countries for more practical and effective defence-military cooperation within the bloc and a favourable environment for socio-economic recovery and development in the region.

Colonel Nam said through the event, Việt Nam wants to convey its desire to foster cooperation towards creating a sustainable, peaceful environment in the region, and practically contribute to enhancing the role played by ASEAN countries’ armies in responding to common challenges.

The event offers a venue for non-commissioned officers and professional service members to exchange experience in responding to regional non-traditional security challenges. Participants also proposed specific and appropriate measures to strengthen cooperation and cohesion among the armies of ASEAN member countries.

As an annual event, ASMAM has contributed to promoting defence-military cooperation between army forces and the armed forces of ASEAN countries. Việt Nam hosted this type of event for the first time in 2014. — VNS