GPS Receiver Market Anticipated to Achieve a Worth of US$ 317 Million by the end of 2026

The increasing air and rail traffic is driving the growth of the GPS Receiver market.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, November 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that GPS Receiver Market size is forecast to reach $317 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 7.9% during 2021-2026. The GPS Receiver market is estimated to witness substantial growth over the forecast period primarily due to its heavy usage in healthcare and Energy sector and on-going developments to improve the overall GPS infrastructure. A GPS receiver is an L-band radio processor capable of solving the navigation equations in order to determine the user position, velocity, and precise time by processing the signal broadcasted by GPS satellites through inertial navigation systems and satellite transmissions. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.

Key Takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the GPS Receiver Market highlights the following areas -

• On-going developments to improve the overall GPS infrastructure, availability of most cost-effective GPS solutions and technological advancements in GPS augmentation are driving the market growth of GPS receivers.

• GPS receivers enable the users to determine the time with high precision without needing to use expensive atomic clocks.

• GPS receivers are being implemented heavily in applications such as healthcare, automotive and energy sector.

• APAC is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. It is due to increase in growing agriculture or precision farming industry as well as rising infrastructure development.

Segmental Analysis:

• The market segment by type into Survey grade and Precision grade. The survey-grade segment is the leading segment CAGR 10.40% in terms of revenue. Survey grade receivers are designed for the achievement of consistent network accuracy in the static or real-time mode.

• The market segment by application into automobiles, aviation, industrial machinery, maritime, mining and agriculture, oil and gas and telecommunications and others. The mining segment is the leading segment with CAGR of 8.85%.

• Global GPS Receiver market is dominated by APAC region and is estimated to grow at a highest CAGR of 10.17% during the forecast period 2021-2026. The GPS receivers in Asia-Pacific region are in high demand due to increasing agriculture sector and also growing infrastructure development.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Large GPS Receiver Industry are -

1. U-blox

2. STMicroelectronics

3. Broadcom

4. Esterline Technologies

5. Honeywell International

