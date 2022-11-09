PM visits socio-economic establishments symbolising Việt Nam-Cambodia cooperation

VIETNAM, November 9 -

PHNOM PENH — Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính on Wednesday visited Chợ Rẫy-Phnom Penh Hospital and Metfone, an affiliate of the Viettel Military Industry and Telecoms Group, which are considered symbols of the Vietnam-Cambodia partnership.

Located in Meanchey District of Phnom Penh, Chợ Rẫy-Phnom Penh Hospital was established in 2014 with the cooperation between Saigon Medical Investment JSC of Vietnam and Sokimex Co. of Cambodia.

In the first phase, it has 200 beds and 25 departments, with modern facilities and management technology and personnel supported by Chợ Rẫy Hospital in HCM City.

PM Chính praised the hospital’s performance over the years in providing health care services to locals, fostering cooperation in health care, and training medical human resources for Cambodia, contributing to reinforcing the friendship between the two countries.

He asked the hospital to focus on enhancing the quality of medical services and its personnel, and bettering its governance to reduce treatment cost for patients.

Visiting Metfone, PM Chính hailed the firm's effective business operations over the past 13 years, as well as its active engagement in social welfare activities, including those to care for Vietnamese-origin Cambodians, which has contributed to the friendship between the two countries.

Launched in 2009, Metfone has become the top telecommunications brand in Cambodia with more than 9 million customers, holding 41.7 per cent of the local market share. Its mobile network has covered 99 per cent of Cambodia's population. The firm has created jobs for nearly 30,000 labourers.

The PM urged the firm to continue expanding its operation, improving service quality and increasing revenue, and further enhancing the value of the Metfone trademark not only in Cambodia but also in the region. — VNS