U.S. Healthcare IT Market Projected to Cross USD 344.07 billion by 2030 | at a CAGR of 13.4%

US Healthcare IT Market Size

Rise in demand for quality healthcare services & solutions, surge in acceptance of mHealth & telehealth practices these factors Drives the healthcare IT market.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, November 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, The U.S. Healthcare IT Market Size stood at USD 96.93 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 344.07 billion by 2030, exhibiting a CAGR of 13.4% from 2021 to 2030.

Rise in demand for quality healthcare services & solutions, surge in acceptance of mHealth & telehealth practices, growing emphasis toward improved patient safety & patient care, and increase in government initiatives to promote healthcare IT drive the U.S healthcare IT market. Furthermore, increase in prevalence of chronic diseases such as hypertension, diabetes, and cancer boosts the demand for advanced and safer treatments such as mHealth application for blood pressure monitoring, patient health analyzing software, and telehealth services, which has supplemented the growth yet more. Moreover, rise in integration of artificial intelligence (AI) for development of advanced healthcare devices has created a number of lucrative opportunities in the industry.

Covid-19 Scenario-

• The Covid-19 pandemic heightened the demand for healthcare IT solutions to offer effective services to patients through locations. This, in turn, impacted the U.S. healthcare IT market positively.

• Also, growing inclination toward virtual health monitoring and increase in use of telehealth propelled the market growth in several ways.

Key Players of U.S. Healthcare IT Industry Report: –

• Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc.

• Eclinicalworks

• GE Healthcare

• Koch Industries

• International Business Machines Corporation

• Greenway Health, LLC

• SAS Institute Inc.

• HealthStream, Inc

• 3M

• athenahealth, Inc

U.S. Healthcare IT Market Segmentation: –

Based on product type, the healthcare provider solutions segment contributed to nearly three-fifths of the U.S. healthcare IT market in 2020, and is expected to lead the trail by 2030. The same segment would also register the fastest CAGR of 13.95% throughout the forecast period. This is due to increase in demand for accurate health record systems and advancements in the healthcare IT sector.

Based on end-user, the healthcare providers segment accounted for nearly three-fourths of the U.S. healthcare IT market revenue in 2020, and is anticipated to rule the roost by the end of 2030. The same segment would also manifest the fastest CAGR of 13.59% during the forecast period. This is attributed to high demand for advanced and accurate healthcare services, rise in prevalence of chronic diseases, and increase in number of top players across the province.

By Region Outlook

• North America

(U.S., Canada, Mexico)

• Europe

(Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

• Asia-Pacific

(Japan, China, India, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

• LAMEA

(Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Rest of LAMEA)

