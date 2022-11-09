Global Chlorinated Paraffin Market Drivers, Trends And Restraints For 2022-2031

Chlorinated Paraffin Market 2022 - Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2030

As per The Business Research Company's "Chlorinated Paraffin Market Report 2022”, the chlorinated paraffin market size is expected to grow from $1.93 billion in 2021 to $2.25 billion in 2026 at a rate of 3.1%. The market is then expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.4% from 2026 and reach $2.66 billion in 2031.

The increasing demand from the construction sector is expected to propel the growth of the chlorinated paraffin market.

Key Trends In The Chlorinated Paraffin Market

With the potential to generate higher profits, major companies are investing more in the chlorinated paraffin market. These investments have been through various mergers and venture capital firms and help generate revenues and expand product portfolios.

Overview Of The Chlorinated Paraffin Market

The chlorinated paraffin market consists of sales of chlorinated paraffin by entities (organizations, sole traders, or partnerships) that are used across diverse industries in multiple applications such as flame retardant, plasticizer, coolants and lubricants in metal forming and many more. Chlorinated paraffin are complex manmade compounds that are manufactured by the chlorination of normal paraffin (straight-chain hydrocarbons) obtained from petroleum refining.

Chlorinated Paraffin Global Market Report 2022 from TBRC covers the following information:

Market Size Data

• Forecast period: Historical and Future

• By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Market Segmentation

• By Product: Short Chain, Medium Chain, Long Chain

• By End User: Paint & Coatings, Rubber, Manufacturing, Textile, Leather

• By Application: Lubricating Additives, Plastic Additives, Metal Working Fluids, Flame Retardants

• By Geography: The global chlorinated paraffin market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players such as INOVYN, Grasim, Ajinomoto Fine-Techno Co Inc, JSC Kaustik, Dover Chemical Corporation

Chlorinated Paraffin Global Market Report 2022 is one of The Business Research Company's comprehensive reports that provides an overview of chlorinated paraffin global market. The market report analyzes chlorinated paraffin global market size, chlorinated paraffin global market growth drivers, chlorinated paraffin market segments, chlorinated paraffin global market major players, chlorinated paraffin global market growth across geographies, and chlorinated paraffin global market competitors' revenues and market positioning.

