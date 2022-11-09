Global Digital Advertising Market Drivers, Trends And Restraints For 2022-2031

Digital Advertising Market 2022 - Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2030

As per The Business Research Company's "Digital Advertising Global Market Report 2022”, the digital advertising market share is expected to grow from $486.0 billion in 2021 to $980.2 billion in 2026 at a rate of 15.1%. The market is then expected to grow at a CAGR of 12.8% from 2026 and reach $1793.6 billion in 2031. The increasing expenditure by end-use industries on digital advertising is expected to drive the market in the forecast period.

Key Trends In The Digital Advertising Market

Companies in the market are increasingly advertising on streaming services to capture audiences which are increasingly shifting from broadcast televisions to streaming platforms.

Streaming TV advertising refers to running paid advertisements on streaming services such as Hulu, Amazon Prime Video or YouTube TV. These ads typically run in either 15 or 30 second segments, with up to 96% view rates, thus proving to be an extremely effective form of advertising. Streaming ads can also boost brand perception by 32% more than traditional TV, according to a study by Media Venue in 2020.

Overview Of The Digital Advertising Market

The digital advertising market report consists of the sales of digital advertising services by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that plan, develop, create and manage advertisement and promotional activities in digital media.

Digital Advertising Global Market Report 2022 from TBRC covers the following information:

Market Size Data

• Forecast period: Historical and Future

• By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Market Segmentation

• By Platform: Mobile Ad (In-APP and Mobile Web), Desktop Ad, Digital TV, Others

• By Ad Format: Digital Display Ad (Programmatic and Non-programmatic Transactions), Internet Paid Search, Social Media, Online Video, Others

• By Industrial Vertical: Media and Entertainment, Consumer Goods & Retail Industry, Banking, Financial Service & Insurance, Telecommunication IT Sector, Travel Industry, Healthcare Sector, Manufacturing & Supply Chain, Transportation and Logistics, Energy, Power, and Utilities, Others

• By Geography: The global digital advertising market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe,

Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players such as Google, Facebook, Amazon, Microsoft, Alibaba

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

Digital Advertising Global Market Report 2022 is one of The Business Research Company’s comprehensive reports that provides an overview of digital advertising global market. The market report analyzes digital advertising market size, digital advertising global market trends, digital advertising market forecast, digital advertising global market growth drivers, digital advertising market segments, digital advertising global market major players, digital advertising market growth across geographies, and digital advertising market competitors’ revenues and market positioning. The digital advertising market report enables you to gain insights on opportunities and strategies, as well as identify countries and segments with the highest growth potential.

