Pregnancy Products Market 2027 – Status and Development, Average Product Price and Market Shares of Key Players

Increased Application of Efficient And Secure Skin Care Products Like Stretch Mark Minimizer is Projected To Drive The Growth Of Pregnancy Products Market

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, November 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pregnancy Products Market size is estimated to reach $396.2 million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.7% during the forecast period 2022-2027. Pregnancy Products include a wide range of products marketed to pregnant women from books to creams to pillows and more. It may be staggering to recognize a must-have product or a nice-to-have product or a product that will simply occupy space in the house. Pregnancy products may be considered as products that may really make the experience of pregnancy more gratifying. Labor gowns are designed keeping comfort (nearly all labor gowns are made of 100% cotton) and style (fun patterns, bold prints) in mind while making them functionally suitable, providing physicians and nurses effortless access to the body for essential medical care. Some typical pregnancy products include restructuring gel, stretch mark minimizer, and firming lotion. Reproductive health designates the health of the reproductive system of a person at the time of all life phases. Good reproductive health translates to safeguarding the reproductive system and supervising health if and when a woman passes into pregnancy. The upsurge in the global pregnancy rate involving greater utilization of labor gowns is set to drive the Pregnancy Products Market. The escalated demand for pregnancy care products designed for physical alterations post-pregnancy is set to propel the growth of the Pregnancy Products Market during the forecast period 2022-2027. This represents the Pregnancy Products Industry Outlook.

Key Takeaways

Geographically, North America Pregnancy Products Market accounted for the highest revenue share in 2021 and it is poised to dominate the market over the period 2022-2027 owing to the soaring high awareness concerning pregnancy products like stretch mark minimizer and restructuring gel, and heightening spending on personal care products in the North American region.

Pregnancy Products Market growth is being driven by the burgeoning botheration of issues at the time of pregnancy and raised awareness among the population. However, the upscale prices and side effects linked with the products like certain constituents of some stretch mark minimizer producing irritation and side effects particularly on very sensitive skin are some of the major factors hampering the growth of the Pregnancy Products Market.

Pregnancy Products Market Detailed Analysis on the Strength, Weakness, and Opportunities of the prominent players operating in the market will be provided in the Pregnancy Products Market report.

Segmental Analysis:

Pregnancy Products Market Segment Analysis – By Product: The Pregnancy Products Market based on the product can be further segmented into Stretch Mark Minimizers, Pregnancy Test Kits, Toning And Body Firming Gel, Restructuring Gel, and Others. The Stretch Mark Minimizers Systems Segment held the largest market share in 2021. This growth is owing to the increasing occurrences of stretch marks and the heightening awareness of stretch mark treatment products. The soaring high acceptance of stretch mark minimizers is further propelling the growth of this segment. Furthermore, the Pregnancy Test Kits segment is estimated to grow with the fastest CAGR of 5.7% during the forecast period 2022-2027 owing to the benefits of pregnancy test kits like effortless determination of pregnancy right at home without the need to meet the physician, simplicity, and ease of utilization, and quick visual availability of outcomes in conjunction with increased application of pregnancy products like stretch mark minimizer.

Pregnancy Products Market Segment Analysis – By Distribution Channel: The Pregnancy Products Market based on distribution channel can be further segmented into Hospital Pharmacies, Independent Pharmacies And Drug Stores, Online Stores and Others. The Hospital Pharmacies Segment held the largest market share in 2021. This growth is owing to the surging birth rate. Maternity hospitals where pregnant women give birth to their babies are normally equipped with an around-the-clock pharmacy inside the facility, with a workforce of registered pharmacists to offer the required medicines. The increase in the demand for pregnancy care products like stretch mark minimizers is further propelling the growth of this segment. Furthermore, the Online Stores segment is estimated to grow with the fastest CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period 2022-2027 owing to the effortless availability of pregnancy care products like stretch mark minimizers at the fingertips, just a click away especially amidst the global lockdowns and stay-at-home restrictions imposed as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Pregnancy Products Market Segment Analysis – By Geography: The Pregnancy Products Market based on geography can be further segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and the Rest of the World. North America (Pregnancy Products Market) held the largest share with 39% of the overall market in 2021. The growth of this region is owing to the burgeoning awareness and acceptance of pregnancy products like stretch mark minimizers in the region. The upsurge in the spending on pregnancy products and the superior reimbursement policies are further propelling the growth of the Pregnancy Products Market in the North American region.

Competitive landscape:

The top 5 players in the pregnancy products industry are:

1. Abbott

2. Clarins Group

3. Laboratoires Expanscience

4. Nine Naturals LLC

5. Noodle & Boo

