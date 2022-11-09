Global Biosimilars Market Key Opportunities And Strategies For 2022-2031

Biosimilars Market 2022 – Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2031

The Business Research Company's "Biosimilars Market Report 2022” forecasts the biosimilars market is expected to grow from $11,418.9 million in 2021 to $25,985.2 million in 2026 at a rate of 17.3%. The market is then expected to grow at a CAGR of 18.0% from 2026 and reach $59,555.8 million in 2031.

High penetration of the biologics is expected to be a driver of market growth during this period.

Biosimilars Market Trends

The biosimilars market is witnessing robust research and development activities. These research and development activities have led to increasing success rates in clinical trials. Research and development is being carried out by market leaders in the biosimilars market as they continuously strive to make breakthroughs in the form of new and effective drugs.

Biosimilars Market Overview

The biosimilars global market consists of sales of biosimilars and related services that are used to treat chronic diseases such as diabetes, arthritis, and cancer. Biosimilars are pharmaceutical medicines that are manufactured using cell lines and which have been shown not to have any clinically meaningful differences from the originator or reference medicine in terms of quality, safety and efficacy. Biosimilars can only be authorized once the period of data exclusivity on the reference biological medicine has expired.

Biosimilars Global Market Report 2022 from TBRC covers the following information:

Market Segmentation

• By Type - Monoclonal Antibodies, Insulin, Erythropoietin, Granulocyte-Colony Stimulating Factor, Other Hormones, Others

• By Application –Oncology, Chronic And Autoimmune Diseases, Growth Hormone Deficiency, Infectious Diseases, Other Applications

• By Geography: North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Western Europe holds the largest share in the market.

Market Size Data

• Forecast period: Historical and Future

• By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Major market players such as Amgen, Pfizer, Novartis AG, Samsung Bioepis Co., Ltd., Viatris

Biosimilars Global Market Report 2022 is one of The Business Research Company’s comprehensive reports that provides in-depth biosimilars market research. The market report gives biosimilars global market analysis, biosimilars global market size, biosimilars global market segments, biosimilars global market growth drivers, biosimilars market growth across geographies, and biosimilars market competitors’ revenues and market positioning. The report enables you to gain insights on opportunities and strategies, as well as identify countries and segments with the highest growth potential.

